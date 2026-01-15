Monaghan made McKenna Cup decider at Tyrone’s expense

Monaghan 1-15 Tyrone 2-10

PUMPED-UP Monaghan ‘wrote off’ Tyrone’s McKenna Cup prospects in Patrick Kavanagh country on Wednesday night, securing their berth in the final by virtue of a two point victory at Grattan Park, Inniskeen.

It might be pushing things to state that it was ‘poetic justice’ that the hosts prevailed, given there was little between the two teams on the evening, but overall the Farney probably warranted the spoils.

Tyrone made nine substitutions in the second half, a clear indication that Malachy O’Rourke’s priority was scouting as many members of his panel as possible, whatever about the result.

The likes of Shane Hughes, Michael Conroy and the Donaghy brothers, Aodhan and Cathal, did their prospects no harm with battling and industrious displays across different sectors of the field.

However with a number of established campaigners due back from injury, and a whole plethora of Sigerson Cup students also in the reckoning, expect a much changed Tyrone starting fifteen for the National League clash with Kildare next weekend.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with a strong wind at their backs. Ethan Jordan carried on his form from the Down match as he belted over the opener, and Michael Conroy tagged on a free.

While David Garland did register for the hosts, and skipper Michael Bannigan also split the posts to level things, the Red Hands then swooped for a tenth minute goal.

A deft handpass from Shea O’Hare put midfielder Aodhan Donaghy in the clear and he fired low across keeper Jack Kiernan into the far corner of the net.

Jordan then hoisted a superb two pointer, as well as a single as the visitors stretched clear 1-5 to 0-3 but down the closing straight of the first half the hosts wrested a firm grip.

With Michael Bannigan, David Garland and Dessie Ward pulling the strings they punctured gaping holes in the Red Hand defence creating countless opportunities.

Thomas Hughes turned sharply to convert but their comeback was really galvanised by a fine individual goal in the 23rd minute, the marauding Bannigan storming through to fire past Niall Morgan.

O’Hanlon then released Andrew Woods to fist over the leveller, and while Conroy swung over a spectacular free from the right flank, Tyrone’s attack were now feeding off scraps such was Monaghan’s voracious workrate and intensity around the middle.

The Farney rattled off five points on the spin in the run-up to the interval, Woods with a brace, and Bannigan,Ward and Fionan Carolan also on target. It ensured they headed in at the break with an impressive four point cushion- 1-10 to 1-6.

By the tenth minute of the second half, Tyrone had already made five changes, and with Monaghan also emptying their bench, it understandably disrupted the cohesion and rhythm of the contest.

The energy and purpose of Mattie Donnelly did help to draw the visitors back into contention, as he drew several fouls. He landed a free, while Conroy also knocked over a couple of placed balls as Tyrone closed the gap to one.

Woods darted through to drill over a score for the hosts but Tyrone then jumped in front when Conroy netted in the 45th minute, with a low finish under the keeper after good work by Matthew Og McGleenan.

Moy man Conroy then swapped scores with Monaghan defender Shane Hanratty, but a monster two point free by Bannigan, lifted his side into a narrow lead again 1-14 to 2-10, heading into the last ten minutes.

Both teams missed gilt-edged opportunities in a frantic if untidy finale but a fisted score by sub Matthew Carolan in injury time saw Monaghan through to the decider.

Scorers

Monaghan: Michael Bannigan (1-6,1tpf), Andrew Woods (0-3), David Garland, Matthew Carolan, Dessie Ward, Shane Hanratty, Thomas Hughes, Fionan Carolan (0-1 each)

Tyrone: Michael Conroy (1-5, 3f,1’45), Ethan Jordan (0-4,1tp), Aodhan Donaghy (1-0), Mattie Donnelly (0-1,f)

Teams

Monaghan: Jack Kiernan, Cameron Dowd, Darragh Treanor, Darragh McElearney, Dessie Ward, Shane Hanratty, Oisin Monahan, Karl Gallagher, Thomas Hughes, Jason Irwin, Michael Bannigan, Fionan Carolan, David Garland, Andrew Woods, Stephen O’Hanlon. Subs used: Liam McDonald for J Irwin (h-time), Alistair Stewart for D Ward (h-time), Aaron Carey for O Monahan (40), Eddie Walsh for A Woods (60, Matthew Carolan for F Carolan (60), Packie Doogan Burke for S Hanratty (60)

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Nathan McCarron, Peter McCaughey, Shane Hughes, Michael Rafferty, Cormac Quinn, Frank Burns, Aodhan Donaghy, Cathal Donaghy, Matthew Og McGleenan, Oisin Gormley, Shea O’Hare, Michael Conroy, Mattie Donnelly, Ethan Jordan. Subs used: Ciaran Bogue for E Jordan (h-time), Jack Gibney for N Morgan (h-time), Dalaigh Jones for M Rafferty (h-time), Rory Brennan for F Burns (39), Brian Kennedy for S O’Hare (39), Aidan Clarke for C Quinn (47), Joseph Oguz for M Donnelly (47), Michael McKernan for C Donaghy (53), Conn Kilpatrick for M Conroy (53)

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan)