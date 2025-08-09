‘Moore’ success for Nigel at Armoy

DUNGANNON’S Nigel Moore enjoyed a successful weekend at the Armoy Road Races where he won two Classic outings and finished second on his Moto3 machine during the final event of the Irish road racing calendar for 2025.

Moore was unbeatable on his classic machines, winning the Junior Pre-73 race on his Honda 350 by almost 43 seconds from Dan Sayle, while Keith Shannon was third and Robert McCrum was seventh. He then went on to win the Senior Pre-73 race onboard the John Reed Seeley G50 500, beating Wattie Brown by over 31.5 seconds, while Mark Johnson was third. McCrum took fourth in the Unlimted category.

He also finished second in the Moto3 race won by Chris Meyer, while Ballygawley-based Manxman Gareth Arnold was third, and Moore was also in Supertwin action, finishing 10th and 11th on the Stephen McKnight Suzuki.

Meanwhile, Paul Jordan and Mike Browne also enjoyed days to remember at Armoy with the latter winning four races, while the former won two and finished on the podium a further four times.

The action got underway with the first Supertwin race on Saturday morning, which Jordan won after recording a new lap record. Michael Sweeney was second and Joe Yeardsley third, while Liam Chawke was 12th on the Ryan Farquhar prepared Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki.

The first Supersport race was next and it was Browne who won from Sweeney with Jordan third. Conor Cummings, Burrows Engineering by RK Racing, was fourth and Dungannon’s Paul Cranston came home 22nd.

Blackwatertown’s Kevin Lavery was also in fine form on Saturday, dominating the Junior Support race with a win by nearly 10.5 seconds from Sean Brolly, with Lee Hara third.

Browne made it a Supersport double in the next race, with Jordan second and Sweeney third, while Cummins had to settle for fifth and 22nd places respectively.

Browne also won the first Superbike race of the weekend ahead of Sweeney and Jordan, while Cummins was sixth and Gillygooley’s Ryan Whitehall was 15th on the LionHeart Moto Racing Kawasaki.

Like the first, the second Supertwin race went the way of Jordan with Barry Furber second and Brolly third, with Chawke eight on this occasion on the KMR Jack Reid Cars machine.

Cranston finished seventh in the Classic Superbike race, which was won by Andy Farrell from Sam West with Roddy Taylor third and Brolly then beat Lavery by just 0.06 of a second to win the Senior Support race, with Hara again third and Gary Jordan 14th

And in the concluding Race of Legends Superbike race, Browne took top spot on the podium with Jordan second and Sweeney third, while Cummins was again fourth with Whitehall 14th and Dermot Cleary 21st.