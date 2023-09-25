Moortown make the last eight at Donaghmore’s expense

Moortown 2-8 Donaghmore 1-10

Brian McLernon popped up with an inspirational winner in the final minute of normal time as Moortown managed to get over the line against Donaghmore at Eoghan Ruadh on Friday night in the first round of the Tyrone Senior Championship.



Moortown blitzed their opponents in the opening four minutes to establish a six point lead but apart from that there was nothing between the sides throughout. Donaghmore fought back twice to get on level terms but they could never get their noses in front despite having chances to do so. A superb goal from man of the match Tarlach Quinn at the end of the opening period gave Moortown a three point advantage and it proved to be significant especially as there were no scores in the third quarter. With the tension high in the closing stages McLernon hit the crucial winning score and even after that Donaghmore had chances to send the game to extra time.

The game was only ninety seconds old when Blaine Ryan took a superb catch in the danger area before going for goal and while his shot was well saved by Donaghmore keeper Lorcan Quinn the rebound fell to Peter Devlin who first timed to the net. It was a score that visibly lifted the Loughshore men and three quality points in as many minutes from Conor Quinn, Christopher McGuigan and Ryan Kelly enabled them to build on their dream start.

Wing half back Johnny McKenna opened Donaghmore’s account and after Conor Cush and Shea Lawn had exchanged points from marks McKenna and Cormac McCann left just three between them at the end of the opening quarter. Lawn converted another mark before Donaghmore enjoyed a purple patch. Cush knocked over a free before Brannon Molloy, Ronan Donnelly and Shea Hamill were all on target from play to level matters. The momentum was with Donaghmore at this stage but on the stroke of halftime they were rocked when Conor Quinn powered through before offloading for fellow halfback Tarlach Quinn to blast to the net to leave it 2-5 to 0-8.

The quality in the second half may not have been as good but both sides couldn’t be faulted with their work rate or the intensity that they played with. Donaghmore were guilty of a few misses before keeper Quinn opened the scoring in the second half in the 46th minute with a well struck free from fully fifty metres out. Moortown though defended well and tried to hit their opponents on the break with the impressive Pauraic O’Hagan getting forward to point before another blistering run from Conor Quinn saw him set up Kelly for a score.

With four minutes to go Donaghmore trailed by four points but they were thrown a lifeline when James McCann found the net after a shot from Ryan Cush had been saved by Moortown keeper Tony Quinn. Donnelly then sent over the equaliser but Moortown didn’t panic with Conor and Tarlach Quinn combining for McLernon to land the equaliser. With the final kick keeper Quinn had a “45” but his effort drifted wide as Moortown advanced to a last eight meeting with holders Errigal Ciaran.

The Scorers

Moortown

Peter Devlin 1-0, Tarlach Quinn 1-0, Ryan Kelly 0-2, Shea Lawn 0-2 (2M), Pauraic O’Hagan 0-1, Conor Quinn 0-1, Christopher McGuigan 0-1, Brian McLernon 0-1

Donaghmore

James McCann 1-0, Johnny McKenna 0-2, Ronan Donnelly 0-2, Conor Cush 0-2 (1F, 1M), Shea Hamill 0-1, Lorcan Quinn 0-1 (45), Brannon Molloy 0-1, Cormac McCann 0-1

The Teams

Moortown

Tony Quinn, Tiernan Corr, Sean Paul Quinn, Pauraic O’Hagan, Patrick Quinn, Tarlach Quinn, Conor Quinn, Ryan Kelly, Christopher McGuigan, Conor McVey, Paul Quinn, Shea Lawn, Blaine Ryan, Peter Devlin, Brian McLernon. Subs: Ryan Smith for Ryan, Thomas Doris for Lawn, Karl Hagan for Paul Quinn

Donaghmore

Lorcan Quinn, James McCann, Paul McCann, Shea Hamill, Dermot McCann, Ben Hughes, Johnny McKenna, Peter McKenna, Ryan Cush, Brannon Molloy, Ronan Donnelly, Cormac McCann, Tom Grimes, Conor Cush, Ronan Cassidy. Subs: Noah Grimes for Molloy, Jude McNally for Hamill, Niall McKenna for Cassidy

Referee

Paul Gallagher (Castlederg)