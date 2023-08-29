Moortown vs Donaghmore refixed for Wednesday night

The cancelled Moortown vs Donaghmore Division One tie, which has major implications at the foot of the table, has been refixed for Wednesday night.

St Malachy’s had led Sunday’s initial meeting 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time but a serious injury to a Donaghmore player meant the match had to be abandoned.

Victory for Moortown will see them leapfrog Greencastle in the relegation zone, while Donaghmore probably need one more win to ensure their senior status for next season.

The Donaghmore vs Trillick Division One Reserve Knockout Final had originally been pencilled in for this Wednesday evening but that is now postponed until a later date. The Division Two Reserve Knockout Final clash between Clonoe and Pomeroy does go ahead in Coalisland at 8pm

Fixtures for Wednesday August 30th are as follows:

ACL Divsion One at 7pm

Moortown vs Donaghmore

Division Two Reserve Knockout Final

At Coalisland, 8pm

Clonoe vs Pomeroy

Divsion Three Reserve Knockout Semi-Finals

At 6.45pm

Drumragh vs Cookstown

Errigal Ciaran III vs Drumquin

Under-14 League

Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe (7pm, Gr 1)

Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe (7.30pm, Gr 3Dev)