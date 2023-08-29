Moortown vs Donaghmore refixed for Wednesday night

The cancelled Moortown vs Donaghmore Division One tie, which has major implications at the foot of the table, has been refixed for Wednesday night.
St Malachy’s had led Sunday’s initial meeting 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time but a serious injury to a Donaghmore player meant the match had to be abandoned.
Victory for Moortown will see them leapfrog Greencastle in the relegation zone, while Donaghmore probably need one more win to ensure their senior status for next season.
The Donaghmore vs Trillick Division One Reserve Knockout Final had originally been pencilled in for this Wednesday evening but that is now postponed until a later date. The Division Two Reserve Knockout Final clash between Clonoe and Pomeroy does go ahead in Coalisland at 8pm
Fixtures for Wednesday August 30th are as follows:
ACL Divsion One at 7pm
Moortown vs Donaghmore
Division Two Reserve Knockout Final
At Coalisland, 8pm
Clonoe vs Pomeroy
Divsion Three Reserve Knockout Semi-Finals
At 6.45pm
Drumragh vs Cookstown
Errigal Ciaran III vs Drumquin
Under-14 League
Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe (7pm, Gr 1)
Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe (7.30pm, Gr 3Dev)
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)