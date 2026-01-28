More injury woe for Strathroy Harps in defeat to Rangers

Enniskillen Rangers 4

Strathroy Harps 0

WHO’D be a football manager? That’s a question Strathroy Harps boss Benny Boyle must be asking himself after another hugely disappointing day at the office.

Boyle went into this game at the Ball Range without a raft of players, including himself, due to injury, suspension and unavailability and to make matters worse two more players, namely goalkeeper Dylan Lowry and midfielder Eoin Coyle, had to retire with serious looking injuries.

Lowry was taken to hospital after sustaining a painful ankle injury late in the first half and is understood to have sustained tendon and ligament damage. Early in the second half Coyle left the pitch with what looked like a shoulder/collarbone injury after falling awkwardly.

So the problems are stacking up for Boyle after a day when goals by Jason Keenan, Eoin McManus, Joel Byrne and Stuart Rainey secured a comfortable victory for the Fermangh hosts.

Darren Higginbotham’s Rangers have been showing improved form of late and here they took just five minutes to register their first goal.

A diagonal pass by Jamie Robinson sent Byrne scampering clear on the right and the attacker crossed low for Keenan to finish first time at the near post.

Harps responded with Eoin Coyle driving through midfield to set-up Paul Lowe but the striker took an extra touch and that allowed a defender enough time to block his shot. Shortly afterwards Coyle again released Lowe who drove into the right of the box and cut the ball back for Paddy Lynch but the striker’s goalbound shot was cleared off the line by Mark White.

Thereafter Rangers bossed the remainder of the first period after McManus doubled the advantage with a deflected free kick which gave young Lowry no chance.

Moments later, Byrne sent over a superb cross from the left but on this occasion Keenan sent a cushioned volley across goal and agonisingly wide.

But Rangers did score a third 10 minutes before the break. Robinson sent Byrne scampering clear on the left and the attacker pushed the ball past Lowry – who had charged out of his goal – and steered it into an empty net from acute angle. Lowry injured himself in the process and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Lynch took over in goal, and, in truth, there wasn’t much to write home about in the second half.

Harps threatened when Conan Campbell played Kian Murphy through on the left but his cross-come-shot was easily gathered by Joel Peden.

At the other end Adam Breen burst through on the right but hammered his shot the wrong side of Lynch’s near post.

The rest of the half was something of a scrap as both sides introduced a raft of substitutes which included a debut for young Harps replacement Adam Fleming.

The highlight of the second period was the build up to Rangers’ fourth goal which ended with Rainey rifling a rising shot past Lynch from 18 yards.

Moments later, Mattie Ballard flashed a free kick inches over on what was essentially an afternoon to forget for the Omagh visitors.