Morgan admits that there are lessons to be learned for Tyrone

IT’S an old cliche, but it’s a good one – there’s no mistakes in life, just learning experiences.

And it’s probably fair to chalk last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry as one of those tricky little learning experiences.

Tyrone were by no means completely overwhelmed by the Kingdom, and only for some wayward shooting in the second-half could’ve made a decent fist of a comeback, but there’s still an acceptance that the best team won, on the day at least.

So where now for the Red Hands? Malachy O’Rourke and his backroom team have been left with plenty to ponder over the coming months after a productive first season at the helm, particularly given the manner of last weekend’s championship exit.

There are no easy fixes, but there’s plenty of scope for improvement not to mention the conveyor belt of youthful talent that’s coming down the tracks.

Speaking earlier this week, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan acknowledged that they were second best against a Kerry side that will take on Donegal on Sunday week in a repeat of the 2014 All-Ireland final showdown.

“We went into the game obviously with a plan and we’d looked back on Kerry’s previous games.

“Jack O’Connor has said that Kerry are held to different standards than other teams and he’s probably right – they know they have to peak for the right time of year and they continually do it.

“Every year they’re beat down if they don’t win every game at a canter. They’re an excellent team and sometimes you have to tip your hat to the opposition, and say you’re beaten by the better team on the day.”

David Clifford weighed in with more than half of Kerry’s tally with a stunning contribution of 1-9. Morgan says the Fossa star is the best player he’s ever encountered on the field of play.

“I think it was thrown at him earlier in his career that he didn’t perform as well in bigger games. There has to be a reminder of how young he is as well. He’s just sensational – he’s 6’4”, he’s fast, he’s mobile, he’s good in the air, he can shoot off both feet.

“In Tyrone we all say Peter Canavan’s the best we’ve ever seen – I obviously never got to play against Peter, but in terms of players I’ve played against, David’s definitely top of the list.”

Morgan, who celebrates his 34th birthday today, also said he would take time out to consider whether to commit to another season with Tyrone.

“I’ve 13 years of county football done and it’s a bit surreal. I have to take a long winter of thinking about how much commitment you can put your body through, and the pressure on the family. That’s something myself and the wife and Malachy [O’Rourke] will have to think about!”