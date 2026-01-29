Morgan braced for Celtic Park challenge

A TANTALISING but tough away trip in round two of the National League is the ideal platform for Tyrone as their task of gradually blending new players into what has been an experienced starting lineup continues against Derry at Celtic Park on Saturday night.

It has been a roller-coaster start to their Division Two campaign. Last Saturday night’s draw against Kildare proved something of a wake-up call that things are certainly going to be closely contested in the race for promotion back to the top flight.

Other factors, too, make this weekend’s second round game against Derry even more intriguing and significant. First up, there’s the presence of Loughmacrory coach, Ciaran Meenagh, as manager of the Oak Leafers.

Then, there’ll be their determination to make home advantage count, especially after losing out to Meath in Croke Park.

The first round fortunes of both add to the importance of this second round clash which is the latest instalment of the recently revived rivalry between the counties. Both, of course, were relegated in 2025, and are keen to bounce straight back up in an ultra-competitive eight-team division.

Red Hand goalkeeper, Niall Morgan, is well aware of all the potential permutations. But there’s also a focus on the improvements required from last weekend’s 2-16 to 1-19 draw against the Lilywhites, who were enjoying a first match since being promoted from Division Three.

“We should have sen the game out on Saturday night and there’s no point in saying anything different. It’s all about getting minutes in the legs and we want to start pushing towards the top end of the league,” said the Edendork clubman.

“You’re also hoping to build for bigger things later on in the year. There were opportunities created against Kildare in the first half and then again in the second. But we’ve now got to plan for Derry on Saturday night.

“That’s something that we’re going to have to reflect on hard this week in training because there’s that bigger test ahead against Derry.

“The experience of how quick the game is great for the young players. We’re blessed to have won U-20 All-Irelands during the past couple of years.

“There’s a massive difference in the speed that the inter-county game is played at and you do get punished.

“Tyrone against Derry is always a treat, no matter if the game is in the league, championship or the McKenna Cup. But now next weekend’s clash has just got a wee bit more important after the results for both in the first round.”

There was no doubting the disappointment within the Tyrone ranks after they missed out on the victory at Healy Park. After going three ahead entering added time, the Leinster side got the final three points to earn the draw. The scenes on the pitch afterwards highlighted how much it meant to them, and the frustration within the Red Hand ranks.

It’s a result, of course, which adds to the pressure for Celtic Park on Saturday night.

The fact that Derry are also seeking a first win of the campaign means that a tough atmosphere can be anticipated, and things could be potentially even more difficult on the pitch against opponents rejuvenated under new management and still containing a whole host of players who were part of the panel which came agonisingly close to reaching the All-Ireland Final in 2022.

“We wanted to get the two points on the first day in Division Two,” added Morgan.

“It’s always the same where the two teams who go down are always talked up.

“Probably about 10 years ago the teams who went down were probably coming straight back. But now things are a lot closer and the field is coming together.

“The new rules have also given teams more opportunities and the way Kildare exploited us on Saturday night is something that we are going to have to review. I’m not surprised that we were touted as favourites, but I’m not surprised by the way Kildare and Meath responded against ourselves and Derry.

“Teams are dogfighting and looking to keep games close. At one stage we threatened to pull away against Kildare who knew that there was always a chance if they kept it close.