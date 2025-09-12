Morrison feels Sigersons are motoring along okay

TYRONE JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

STRABANE are probably still slotted in behind pre-Championship favourites Cookstown and Clogher in the betting after the first round of Junior knockout action, but defender Kyle Morrison is happy enough for their rivals to be carrying the favourites mantle.

The Sigersons did more than enough to get past neighbours Castlederg in wind-battered conditions at Greencastle on Saturday and now face Brackaville in the last eight next week.

St Eugene’s battled hard but there was a clear gulf in quality between the sides, albeit the elements ensured that free-flowing football was at a premium.

Morrison accepted that it was always going to be a case of substance over style and in that regard the Sigersons were more than content with their afternoon’s work.

“ We knew coming up to Greencastle the elements would be against us and we knew Castlederg would be coming out fighting because it was a local derby at the end of the day. I have enough experience from playing in a lot of them to know that league form goes out the window. In a one off Championship game anything can happen so we knew we were going to be in a for a battle and we got that for the majority of the game.”

Strabane were expected to prevail at the weekend in the derby against a Castlederg side who failed to register a solitary victory all year. Kyle though stressed that the Sigersons still requited the correct mindset.

“ Their league campaign counted for very little. Any team can pull it together for one day and pull a result out. We have seen a couple of shocks already, that is what the Tyrone Championship is all about. So we couldn’t take it for granted.

“ We knew that the Derg had a lot of pedigree and a lot of good players. If we came out complacent we would have been found wanting. We had to prepare for all eventualities.”

Speaking ahead of the quarter-final draw on Sunday evening, which kept all the fancied contenders apart, Morrison felt that the two top teams in Division 3A this term remained the duo to beat.

“ The general consensus is that Cookstown and Clogher are the pacesetters and they are going to be hard to catch. To be honest we have played both this year and they have real quality. They have both been established Intermediate sides so we would be seen as dark horses in that regard, but we are happy enough to take that.”