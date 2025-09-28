Mouthwatering semi-final ties in prospect

A MOUTHWATERING derby clash and a repeat of the last two county finals have been lined up following the draw for the Tyrone Senior championship semi-finals.

Loughmacrory’s reward for reaching the last four in the race for the O’Neill Cup for the very first time is a clash against neighbours Carrickmore in the semi-final.

Then, in the second semi-final, Trillick will take on the reigning champions, Errigal Ciaran, who are bidding to become the first team to retain the title since the St Colmcille’s in 2005.

In the first of today’s last eight clashes, Carrickmore defeated Edendork by five points on a score of 2-17 to 0-18.

A goal early on from Colly McCrory set the St Colmcille’s on the road, as Daniel Fullerton top scored for them with 10 points. Their second goal came courtesy of Rory Donnelly, who fired home to give them breathing space for the final stages.

Loughmacrory, meanwhile, were 1-17 to 2-10 winners over Donaghmore in what proved to be another closely fought contest.

The St Teresa’s, who were bidding to reach the semi-final after years of quarter final heartache, with Oisin McCallan getting a goal to put them five ahead in the early stages. They subsequently led by 1-9 to 1-6 at half-time, with Aodhan Donaghy starring for them at midfield.

They stretched that advantage to seven points midway through the second half, before a second goal from Joey Clarke gave Donaghmore hope. Moments later, they came agonisingly close to grabbing a second, but that reprieve spurred Loughmacrory onto a fully deserved win.

Ruairi McCullagh fired over a couple of late frees to make sure for them, as they emerged winners with four to spare.