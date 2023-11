Beragh 0-9 Moy 1-9

Exactly a week after suffering the disappointment of losing out in the Intermediate championship Final, Moy ensured that they kept their second avenue for promotion open with a hard-earned three point success away to Beragh in the Division Two promotion play-offs.

In the end, there was little between the sides with Michael Conroy’s first half goal ultimately proving to be the difference. That score was Moy’s first of the game as they recovered from a slow start to lead 1-3 to 0-4 at the interval and the Red Knights never got on level terms again.

Beragh had enjoyed a superb league campaign and they got off to a great start with Conor Owens scoring from play as well as from a free. Matthew McSorley then split the posts before a third Owens point left it 0-4 to 0-0 with 13 minutes gone. Moy certainly looked as they still had that final defeat on their mind but three minutes later they got up and running in style with that Conroy goal. Ryan Coleman added a point and with Beragh losing Owens to a black card in the 22nd minute it was the visitors who were on top. Paddy Lavery and Conroy both tagged on points before the break.

It was Moy who picked up where they had left off on the restart as Declan Conroy, Ryan Conroy and Coleman all added points as the visitors made it 1-6 without reply. It took 15 minutes for Beragh to open their second half account via Ben McSorley before a Martin Rodgers free closed the gap further. Jamie Coleman then got his name on the scoresheet as we entered the final ten minutes with everything still very much up for grabs.

Patrick McCann from play and another Rodgers free closed the gap but Moy were able to respond via midfielder Steve Donaghy. As the contest entered the final five minutes, a third free from Rodgers reduced the deficit to two points again but Moy held on with Ryan Coleman concluding the scoring to set up a clash with Aghyaran.

Beragh scorers: Conor Owens 0-3 (1F), Martin Rodgers 0-3 (3F), Ben McSorley 0-1, Matthew McSorley 0-1, Patrick McCann 0-1.

Moy scorers: Michael Conroy 1-1, Ryan Coleman 0-3, Paddy Lavery 0-1, Declan Conroy 0-1, Ryan Conroy 0-1, Jamie Coleman 0-1, Steve Donaghy 0-1.