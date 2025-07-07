ACL Div 2 round-up: Moy edge top of the table clash with Eglish

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Moy 0-16 Eglish 0-14

THIS was not only the tie of the round in Intermediate football but also the game of the season to date as these local rivals had yet to drop a point after five outings and it was Moy who made home advantage count to inflict a first defeat on Eglish.

Eglish trailed 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time but with the wind to come they would have been reasonably happy with their position. Ethan Jordan kicked all but one of their first half scores with Michael Conroy and Ryan Coleman among the scorers for the home side.

Moy though played very well against the elements with Conroy to the fore ending up with 0-9 to his name. Coleman, Diarmuid McKeown, Ryan McAlary and Matthew Laverty all registered for the home side as well and it took it all. Jordan also finished with 0-9 with his haul including a trio of two pointers with Seamus Muldoon getting a brace of points as well but their efforts came up short.

Rock 0-9 Naomh Eoghan 0-10

NAOMH Eoghan are a side who have developed a healthy knack of winning closing encounters in recent games and they did it again here at Rock as for the third outing running they struck for a late winner for a result that lifts them up to joint third in the table.

Aidan McSorley proved to be their match winner this time just when it looked as though Rock had done enough to get what would have been a much needed share off the spoils in a low scoring encounter.

Rock led 0-7 to 0-3 at halftime thanks to points from Liam Nugent, Enda McWilliams and Conor McGarrity, Eoin Devine and Eamon McGovern with points for Naomh Eoghan.

The visitors though made use of the elements in the second half to mount a comeback. Devine, Ryan Mayse and Gary Eoin Mayse all registered to bring them level and with time almost up McSorley once again got a priceless winner for them.

Owen Roes 3-13 Kildress 0-14

A STORMING third quarter proved to be key for Owen Roes as they turned things around at home to Kildress to record a comfortable victory in the end to remain tucked in behind the pacesetters in the division.

The Wolfe Tones had the wind at their backs in the opening period but they failed to make use of it to only lead 0-8 to 1-4. Shea Quinn was in outstanding form for them with Johnny Connolly also on target. Niall McAleer got the Owen Roes goal with Cathal McShane responsible for three of their four points.

In the third quarter Owen Roes assumed control with Ronan McNulty and Conall McCormack both scoring goals with McShane tagging on another six points with Conn Tinney also on target. Quinn was unerring with his free taking against the wind but despite finishing with 0-13 to his name he was on the losing side.

Greencastle 1-14 Aghaloo 2-9

A BLISTERING spell either side of halftime during which they scored 1-12 without reply proved to be crucial as Greencastle maintained their unbeaten start to the season at the expense of Aghaloo.

Aghaloo were out of the traps quickly and at the end of the opening quarter they led 1-3 to 0-0 with Ruairi McGlone getting their goal and Tiarnan Donnelly among their points. By the time Niall McElroy got their second goal in the second half the game though was slipping away from them.

That’s because Greencastle landed 1-6 without reply in the second quarter with Mark Carson scoring 1-3 and Cahir McCullagh a coupler of points. They picked up were they had left off on the restart with McCullagh, Carson and Ryan Gumley all on target and while Aghaloo finished strongly with points from Jody McGlone and Donnelly they ran out of time.

Drumquin 1-14 Fintona 2-8

AFTER taking only one point from their opening three games on their return to Intermediate football Drumquin have hit a purple patch with this win over Fintona on Friday night being their third in a row to help them climb into the top half of the table.

Oisin Gormley was once again in fine form for the Wolfe Tones with half a dozen points to his name on a night when Finucane Glackin got their goal. U20 All Ireland winner Caolan Donnelly bagged both goals for the Pearses in a contest that was close throughout.

Aaron McCarney landed a couple of two pointers for the visitors with Cathal Starrs getting a brace of points as well but Drumquin did enough to get a deserved victory with further scores coming from Oisin McMenamin, Eoin Skelton, Ronan Strain and Finnen Patterson.