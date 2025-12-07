Moy father and daughter race to success in Adelaide

FRANK Kelly and daughter Lauren, enjoyed a successful return trip to Australia over the weekend when they won the two wheel drive section of Adelaide Rally, finishing fifth overall in the process behind the wheel of their Mk II Ford Escort, ‘Baby Blue’.

Their latest eye-catching performance, during which they beat the likes of former World Rally Championship competitor, Alister McRae, has brought the curtain down on a busy year, during which they have competed all across Ireland and Australia, having rallied near Perth in May, as well as, just last month, tackling the Rally Legends events in San Marino and Portugal.

And they saved a big one until last with the Moy father and daughter, backed up by wife and mother Rosemarie, having to tackle 30 stages in the Adelaide hills where they were on the pace from the off, dropping some time during a very wet spell of weather which left them struggling on slick tyres for a period.

But they survived that sticky (or lack of it) spell, remained first in the two-wheel class and in the battle for the top five overall where they remained after two days and 30 stages of exciting tarmac action.

“What a weekend of sun, rain, sun and fun!,” Frank beamed afterwards.

“We knew this was a tough event. Thirty tarmac stages all well known to the locals and demanding of car and crew. We worked hard on the recce to get it right. Mostly short sharp blasts but we paid special attention to the ‘Cherryvale stage’.

“At 19-odd kilometres it was the one to stick your neck out on and hopefully not get it chopped off.

“It worked and we took a lead in two-wheel-drive that we held onto.

“When the rain came on Saturday I realised it was a mistake not having wet tyres with us.

“We can’t cut or buy tyres on the event so we just had to go with it and try keep it on the island.

“You all know I’m not the best at pacing myself, but with Lauren’s help, we stroked it home on Sunday to take top two-wheel-drive and fifth overall on a very enjoyable event.”