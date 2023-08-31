Moy improve playoff hopes at Owen Roes expense

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Moy 1-10 Owen Roes 2-6

JAMIE Coleman proved to be the Moy hero with the winning point three minutes from time as they home side just about did enough to beat an Owen Roes side who were losing for the fourth consecutive game.

Ryan McShane, Ryan Coleman, Stephen Kelly and Michael Mackle had points for their respective sides before the visitors took the lead with a well taken Tony Devine goal. Two minutes later though Moy full forward Ryan Coleman raised a green flag and that enabled his side to lead 1-6 to 1-4 at halftime.

Moy began the second half on top with points from Declan Conroy, Ryan Coleman and keeper Philip Mallon before Owen Roes enjoyed a good spell. Conn Tinney scored a goal with Peter Kirk adding a point to level matters before Jamie Coleman had the final say.

Leaders win Parish derby

Derrylaughan 0-8 Clonoe 2-6

TWO first half goals proved to be the crucial scores at the Loughshore as leaders Clonoe moved to within one point of a quick return to senior football after this victory over Parish neighbours Derrylaughan.

The O’Rahillys leading marksman Connor McAliskey got their first major with James Taggart also finding the net. The Kevin Barrys responded with points from James Donnelly and Tomas Carney but the visitors led 2-3 to 0-5 at the break.

Carney and Donnelly finished with half a dozen points between them with Brian Kennedy also on target but Clonoe kept their noses in front during the second half as McAliskey finished with 1-4 to his name and Ronan Corey also got on the scoresheet.

Away win for Red Knights

Pomeroy 0-8 Beragh 2-8

THIS was viewed as a potential banana skin for second in the table Beragh but they came through the challenge at Plunkett Park against an under strength Pomeroy side.

The Red Knights got off to the perfect start with their first score being a 6th minute Conor Owens goal. Martin Rodgers and Jack Campbell tagged on a brace of points each for the visitors with Ronan Duffin and Brendan Burns among the scores for the hosts.

Beragh led 1-6 to 0-4 at the break but they had to wait twenty three minutes to add to that total via Oisin Donnelly. By that stage Aidan Coyle, Hugh McNamee and Sean Quinn had helped narrow the gap but a last minute Campbell goal ensured victory.

Honours even at Stew



Stewartstown 1-13 Rock 2-10

THIS was a contest that flowed one way and then the other and in the end it was little surprise that Stewartstown and Rock shared the spoils.

It was the Harps who edged the first half 1-6 to 0-6 with Niall Dillon getting their goal. Theo Lowe, Anton Coyle and Conor McElhatton had points for the home side with the McGarrity brothers Aidan and Conor on target for Rock.

Lowe hit a trio of points with Macaulay Quinn also on target for Stewartstown before a Danny McCloskey goal took Rock back into it. With seven minutes to go Mark Ward scored another major for the visitors and with time running out they led only for Shea Burke to pop up with a late equaliser for Stewartstown.

McHugh on fire for Davogs

Aghyaran 3-13 Naomh Eoghan 0-11

FOR the second week running Ronan McHugh was in unmarkable form for Aghyaran as they saw off the challenge of Naomh Eoghan at home to stay third in the table.

McHugh opened the scoring with a goal inside sixty seconds and he added another major later in the half with Ethan McHugh getting a couple of points in between. Kevin Gallagher, Ciaran McSorley and Eamon McGovern replied for Naomh Eoghan to leave it 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

Conor Langan weighed in with all of the visitors second half scores but his exploits were overshadowed by McHugh. He completed his hattrick late on and added a number of points for good measure on his way to a personal haul of 3-7 with teenager Barry McMenamin getting a brace as well.

McAleer rescues Gortin

Tattyreagh 4-4 Gortin 1-13

BRIAN McAleer came to Gortin’s rescue with an equaliser two minutes into injury time just when it looked as though Tattyreagh were going to collect only their second win of the campaign.

The home side bagged two first half goals from Eoighan Murray along with points from James Darcy and Callum Leonard to edge the first half 2-3 to 0-8, Ruairi Keenan, Odhran Brolly and Eoghan McGarvey with a brace of points each for Gortin.

Gortin’s opening score of the second half was a Liam Mossey goal and Sean Og McAleer and Keenan added points. Tattyreagh though grabbed two further goals with Murray completing his hattrick and Peadar Mullan also finding the net. It looked like being enough until that late equaliser for a result that leaves both sides still in trouble.

Massive win for hosts

Killeeshil 1-17 Clogher 1-12

KILLEESHIL gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm with only their second win of the campaign when they secured a five point success at home to Clogher.

It was the Eire Ogs who shaded the opening period 0-9 to 0-8 with the help of points from Ryan McCaughey, Marc McConnell and Cillian Barkey, Cormac Donaghy, Tomas Hoy and Packie McMullan on target for the home side.

Barkey struck for an early second half goal for the visitors but Killeeshil, fighting for their lives, struck back in style. Donaghy, Niall Loughran, Hoy and McMullan all had points while Ciaran O’Neill bagged a crucial goal as they ran out worthy winners.

Sigersons remain in trouble

Kildress 1-17 Strabane 1-5

STRABANE remain at the foot of the Intermediate table and to make matters worse for the Sigersons they were the only side in the bottom six not to collect points at the weekend as they were well beaten in Kildress.

The visitors failed to score in the first half and after that they were always chasing the game. Philip Lennon kicked five first half points for the Wolfe Tones with team Captain Mattie McGuigan getting their other two.

Strabane finally got off the mark through Haydn McNamee who proved to be their only point scorer on the day. Kildress kept the scoreboard ticking over through McGuigan, Lennon and Eoin Brannigan and while Joe Bishop got a late consolation goal for Strabane it was the Tones who had the final say with a Pauric Lagan major.