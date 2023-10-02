Moy march on at the expense of Kildress

Moy 3-13 Kildress 0-8

MOY went into this Intermediate Championship first round contest at Stewartstown on Friday night as warm favourites and they fully justified that tag against a Kildress side who fought to the end but had left themselves with too much to do in the second half.

The winners had the ball in the net inside the opening ninety seconds and they never looked back on their way to a commanding 2-6 to 0-2 halftime advantage. In the second half it was just a matter of keeping the scoreboard ticking over and they managed to do that with man of the match Colm Cavanagh controlling things and Ryan Coleman and Michael Conroy in superb form up front contributing 1-12 between them.

Moy couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game when in the second minute a looping shot from Ryan Conroy deceived Kildress keeper Nathan McKernan and finished up in the back of the net. Shea Quinn responded with a Kildress point before Michael Conroy and Ronan O’Hanlon had scores for the winners. The Wolfe Tones then enjoyed their best spell of the game in terms of possession but they failed to make it count were it mattered most, the scoreboard, as they kicked a number of wides.

They were made to pay in the 19th minute when Moy took a firm grip on proceedings with their second goal. Brilliant work from Cavanagh saw him cut in from the left end line to centre the ball for Diarmuid McKeown to finish to the net from close range. Kildress midfielder Shea Treacy then landed an outstanding point from fifty metres out but that proved to be their last score of the half. With the wind at their backs Moy closed out the half in style with a brace each from Coleman and Conroy to leave hem virtually out of sight of their opponents.

Philip Lennon and Conroy exchanged points from frees on the restart before Kildress substitute Corey Holland found the range. Coleman converted a free and Conroy added a quality point from play from distance either side of Cavanagh making a timely interception at the back as Kildress threatened to get through on goal. In the 44th minute Moy were awarded a penalty after Declan Conroy was fouled and Coleman stepped up to confidently dispatch it to the bottom right hand corner of the net.

The same player then tagged on a point from a free before Kildress Captain Mattie McGuigan converted three placed balls at the other end of the field.

Moy though were just shifting through the gears with Coleman and Conroy adding further points with Kildress sole response coming from defender Callum Holland when he blasted over the bar in injury time after a good move.

THE SCORERS



Moy

Ryan Coleman 1-6 (4F, 1-0 pen), Michael Conroy 0-6 (4F), Ryan Conroy 1-0, Diarmuid McKeown 1-0, Ronan O’Hanlon 0-1

Kildress

Mattie McGuigan 0-3 (3F), Callum Holland 0-1, Shea Treacy 0-1, Shea Quinn 0-1, Philip Lennon 0-1 (F), Corey Holland 0-1

THE TEAMS



Moy

Philip Mallon, Ronan O’Hanlon, Chris O’Neill, Mark Gribbin, Diarmuid McKeown, Colm Cavanagh, Ryan Conroy, Adam Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Jamie Coleman, Michael Conroy, Declan Conroy, Matthew Lavery, Ryan Coleman, Connor Mackle. Subs: Sean Cavanagh for Mackle, Patrick Lavery for McKeown, Michael Mackle for Ryan Conroy, Ryan McAlary for Jamie Coleman, Turlough Kelly for O’Neill

Kildress

Nathan McKernan, Aaron Loughran, Callum Holland, Jack Loughran, Tiarnan McNamee, Dean McNally, Niall Connolly, Shea Treacy, Pauric Lagan, Shea Quinn, Caolan McNamee, Cormac Loughran, Philip Lennon, Mattie McGuigan, Shea Loughran. Subs: Corey Holland for Jack Loughran, Jonathan Connolly for Aaron Loughran, Eoin Brannigan for Shea Loughran, Shea Murphy for Cormac Loughran, Stephen McGurk for Quinn

Referee

Shane Meehan, Glenelly