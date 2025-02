EOIN Mullan continued his excellent run of form when he sealed victory in the Omagh CBS 10K, which attracted almost 250 runners.

The Omagh Harrier finished in a time of 32.37 minutes to take victory by almost two minutes from his clubmate Sean Diamond, while David Gormley was third in 35.21 minutes.

Galbally Runners’ Aimee Mullin took the ladies honours in 38.54 minutes, finishing over 30 seconds in front of runner-up, Lagan Valley AC’s Natalie Hall, who took second by 37 seconds from Omagh Harriers’ Niamh Heaney.

The 5K race also attracted a healthy entry list with 100 runners blasting around the shorter course, which was conquered by Carmen Runners’ Luke Donnelly in 16.10 minutes from Galbally Runners’ Conor Smyth, who was just over a minute behind, while third placed Spartans’ athlete, Allister McCord completed in 17.16 minutes.

Glaslough Harriers’ Lily McCann won the ladies section in 19.54 minutes, while Dromore Runners’ Aine Donnelly was second almost two minutes adrift, with third placed Eimear B Donnelly coming home in 25.42 minutes.

Meanwhile, other Omagh Harriers results were: Conor McLaughlin 36.02 7th overall. Pat McCrory 38.23 1st M50 Barry McElduff 39.31 2nd M50 Kevin McCartan 39.36 M40 Aidan McGale 39.44 Martin McIvor 39.48 Eamon Bradley 40.04 Niamh Heaney 40.09 3rd FO Ciaran Breen 40.20 Ricky Duffy 40.33 James McCabe 40.49 Kevin Conroy 40.57 Rob Gilchrist 41.06 Darrell Brogan 41.15 Marty McDermott 43.00 Ciara Woods 42.55 1st F40 Miceal O’Donnell 43.00 Ryan Devlin 44.58 Mark Colhoun 45.27 Deirdre Haigney 46.28 1st F50 Patrick Withers 46.57 Barney McAleer 48.04 Chris Withers 48.52 3rd M60 Kevin Campbell 49.39 Dervla Heaney 50.20 Seamus McAlhinney 53.17 Bernie McQuade 54.06 1st F60 Paul Loane 55.17 Shaun Connolly 55.58 Peter Dolan 55.58 Mickey McCann 56.52 Sinead O’Kane 57.33 Maria McCarter 59.09 Clare Diamond 1.01.07 Eilish McAleer 1.01.51 Dearbhla McAnenly 1.05.59.

Omagh Harriers 5k results: Donnchadh Bennett 19.38 Charlie Grugan 20.00 Peadar Bennett 20.34 Aaron Duncan 21.52 Peter McCullagh 21.53 Sean Reilly 23.16 Tomas Mullan 24.16 Aoibhinn Mullan 27.17 Sean Dolan 28.59 Michael Mullan 30.07 Maria Diamond 31.01.