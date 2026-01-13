Mullen’s ready to turn the ‘Paige’

NEWMILLS lass, Paige Mullen is counting down the days to the start of the 2026 motorcycle racing season as she prepares to take a big step by leaving minibike racing and moving onto a Moto3 machine in the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Having represented Strabane-based Boss-E Racing since 2023, the talented 13-year-old will remain with Eva Mullen and Thomas Galbraith’s outfit as she moves onto the next stage of her racing career.

Paige’s motorsport journey began in 2019 at a mini moto try-out at Athboy Karting Circuit. What started as a quick dip of the toe into the waters of motorcycle racing quickly turned into a passion, and by the end of that year she had committed to racing, entering the Irish Minibike Championship Winter Series and stepping into championship competition.

After moving into the Bambam class, her early momentum was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With limited racing, Paige focused on practice and development, using the downtime to sharpen her skills. When competition resumed in 2021, she returned stronger than ever, becoming a regular front-runner and earning her multiple podiums through the 2021 and 2022 season.

Her performances caught the attention of Boss-E Racing, who signed her for the 2023 season. Paige delivered an outstanding year, finishing as the top female rider in six of seven rounds, achieving the team’s first-ever second and third overall podiums, and earning BamBammer of round nine for her race craft and technical ability.

In 2024, Paige progressed to the Junior Gearbox 125cc class, where she consistently challenged the front of the field and secured multiple podium finishes. She then stepped up again into the highly competitive MiniGP 140cc class, rapidly closing the gap to experienced riders, who also compete within the USBK moto one class. A standout ride saw her finish just three-tenths of a second from the win, earning Star Rider of the Round, followed later by her first Q1 pole position.

With her development outgrowing the mini bike platform, the next step became clear. Paige will now move on from the IMC and take on the Ulster Superbike Championship onboard the Boss-E Racing Yamaha R3.

“While the support of her family, team, and mentors has played an important role in her development, the performance on track ultimately comes down to the rider. Racing cannot be coached from the sidelines in the heat of battle, it is earned through commitment, confidence, and execution which Paige continues to prove that she has all three,” said ‘Boss Lady’, Eva Mullen.

“As she steps into this next phase of her career, Paige does so with momentum, belief, and a clear sense of purpose. Her journey stands as a powerful example of what dedication and resilience can achieve, and her presence on the track sends a strong message to the next generation of female racers that girls belong here.

“Paige is helping pave the way forward for females – showing that the opportunities are real, the competition is open, girls belong at the front of the grid and at the front of the grid is exactly where Paige intends to be.

“We most certainly are looking forward to a great year ahead with this Princess and we have no doubt she will give it her all!”