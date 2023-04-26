Murphy fires Harps into Mulhern Cup final

Strathroy Harps 2

Killen Rangers 1

A TOMMY Murphy goal six minutes from time booked Strathroy Harps a place in this year’s Mulhern Cup Final.

Advertisement

Murphy, a second half substitute for Eoin McAnulla, latched on to a searching pass from Mark Sloan to lob the ball over an advancing Trevor Morrison and complete a hard earned comeback victory over Killen Rangers at Ferney Park this evening.

Killen led through a 10th minute goal by Jordan Orr after the Strathroy rearguard failed to deal with a long throw-in from David Bogle.

Harps shaded the verdict for the remainder of the first half and bossed the opening exchanges of the second before grabbing a 56th minute equaliser.

Defender Ronan Taggart ghosted in at the back post to head a Paul Lowe corner kick goal wards and the ball ended up in the net after coming off team-mate McAnulla.

Thereafter Harps looked the more likely and when Sloan released Murphy the striker did what he does best.

Killen pushed to the very end but the north Tyrone outfit couldn’t conjure up an equaliser.

Harps have previously won the Fermanagh and Western’s premier cup competition on five occasions.

Advertisement

FULL REPORT AND PICTURES IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD