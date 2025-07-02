Murphy thrilled to be part of All-Ireland Minor Final build-up

Galbally footballer Sean Murphy is in his first year in a coaching role with the Tyrone Minors, who are in the midst of their preparations for Sunday’s All-Ireland showdown against Kerry. We spoke to Sean about his remit at the press event which was held ahead of the big game.

Niall Gartland: You’ve come on board as the Tyrone minors strength and conditioning coach this year but have found yourself with a hands-on role at training as well. Was that always the plan?

Sean Murphy: You may ask Gerry that! I came in as S and C at the start but Gerry said he’d like to see me in a coaching capacity as well. I’d help out with forward play, transitions, things like that.

You’ve the likes of Niall and Ciaran as well, the training is divided up and that keeps it fresh – the lads aren’t all listening to the same voice for 60 or 90 minutes. I have to say I’m really enjoying it, it probably hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m involved in a Tyrone minor team let alone an All-Ireland final.

NG: What did you take from the win over Roscommon in the semi-final. It was a hard-fought but deserved victory.

SM: I think we learnt a lot from that game. I thought it was the first time we looked nervy. In other games we’d typically start well and let teams back into it, whereas it was completely flipped this time around – in the 15 minutes we were hesitant and some of the play was sloppy.

At the same time these are only 15, 16, 17 year old cubs and people sometimes forget that. Hopefully the boys have got the nerves out of the way now. Ironically it was the Roscommon goal that got our tails up. You couldn’t even hear yourself think when the goal went in, the Roscommon supporters were so loud, so it was the boys themselves who really stepped up, it had nothing to do with the sidelines.”

NG: Have you been involved at intercounty level before this year:

SC: I was with the academies for a few years. Then Thomas Canavan, who had been in my role, moved on and that’s when Gerry got on the phone to ask me to be involved. It’s a big role, I got married and you’re thinking about time commitments, but if you said no you never know when the opportunity might come around again. You’re just backing yourself to try and deliver as best you can, and I’m delighted I said yes.

NG: Are you mindful of not overloading the players at training, given their age?

SM: Some of these lads are still in their growing phase and are vulnerable to picking up niggly injuries. Barring Peter Garrity, who unfortunately did his ACL in the Ulster final, a huge loss to us, we’ve kept injuries to a minimum, touch wood.

I’m happy with that aspect as it’s part of my job to minimise injuries as best we can and ensure Gerry has a full deck to pick from. You’re mindful they’ve club football, schools football, a lot on their plate. You don’t just want to keep them injury free now, you want to help ensure it doesn’t catch up with them in the next four or five years of their playing careers.

NG: The poignant thing about football at this level is that these lads may never get the opportunity to play alongside each other again.

SM: That’s very true, a few normally go up into the U20s and hopefully the seniors, but as we’ve said to the lads, life doesn’t always go the way you think it will. Work commitments and injuries and things like that can get in the way. They’re in a situation now where they can pick up a huge hour at this level, and hopefully they can look back in 10 years’ time and say ‘we did that together’.

That’s the main thing about this final – we’re looking to win it for the players, it’s not for the management set up. It’s for all those boys who’ve put in the work from October all the way through to now and we’re hoping they get their reward at the end of it.