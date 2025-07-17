Naomh Eoghan manager McHugh delighted with team progress

NAOMH Eoghan manager Stephen McHugh insisted that his side’s seventeen point win over Greencastle had been coming after some narrow wins in an intensely competitive Intermediate league.

Naomh Eoghan have picked up a head of steam and produced their best display of the season to date when they put Greencastle to the sword last Thursday night in ACL Division Two

“I knew it was going to happen” explained their manager Stpehen McHugh. “We have won four games there by a point but were playing well and I have to say that level of intensity was there and that was coming, when everything would click and it did there tonight.

“We were sixth in the league with a negative score difference and that’s never good but that has changed now. Even when we went into the lead we kept going and kept clocking up the scores – I was impressed by the hunger shown by the boys.”

Greencastle trailed by seven points at the break at sun drenched St Eugene’s Park and their woes were compounded when Dan Tuohey was dismissed for a second yellow early in the second half. The hosts bagged five goals and it could have been more but for the heroics of Dara McDermott who made a handful of key stops.

Eoin Devine hit 2-5, while Aidan and Piaras McSorley and Tiernan Mayse also netted, although Mayse picked up an unfortunate injury in the aftermath of his goal.

“Tiernan twisted his ankle as he celebrated the goal. We also lost Conal McConomy early on with an injury but as it stands I don’t think they are too serious. But look we were able to bring boys in and they all played well – they all took their chance,” added McHugh.