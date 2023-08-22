Naomh Eoghan see off Sigersons in derby

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP (FRIDAY)

Strabane 0-10 Naomh Eoghan 1-17

STRABANE hosted their first North Tyrone derby meeting of the season as they welcomed Naomh Eoghan to Páirc Mhic Sioghair last Friday night in search of their first home win of the season whilst Naomh Eoghan knew that a win would guarantee their Division 2 status for next season and that’s exactly how it turned out as the visitors coasted to a convincing victory.

Advertisement

Naomh Eoghan took early control of the contest and never looked back with Eoin Devine with two fine points and Eamon McGovern, Tiarnan Mayse and Gary-Eoin Mayse also hitting scores. The sides then traded a brace of points with Oran McGrath hitting both Strabane points whilst Eoin Devine and the evergreen Kevin Gallagher on target for the visitors.

Further points were traded with Gary Quigg on target for Sigersons whilst Eoin Devine from a free kick for Naomh Eoghan. The final minutes of the first half saw the visitors assert their dominance with Tiarnan Mayse finding the Strabane net whilst Conor Langan fired over a brace of points with Conal McConomy also on target. David Taylor hit a consolation score for Sigersons at the end of the half as his side trailed by ten points at the interval.

Naomh Eoghan were denied a goal at the start of the second half when Ryan McGowan pulled off a fantastic save from the boot of Conor Langan. Strabane responded hitting two fine points from play via Ryan McElroy and Oran McGrath. Naomh Eoghan weren’t for rolling over and replied with a brace of points via Eoin Devine from a free kick and Conor Langan from play.

Strabane refused to lie down with Mark McAdams and Oran McGrath both sending over points. StrabAne added a brace of late points from free-kicks via the hard working Oram McGrath but Noamh Eoghan didn’t take their foot off the pedal adding points from Piaras McSorley (2) and the energetic Conor Langan.

Rahillys drop first point

Pomeroy 1-4 Clonoe 0-7

UNBEATEN league leaders Clonoe dropped their first point off the campaign on Friday evening but it could have been worse for the visitors at Plunkett Park.

Advertisement

This was the tie of the round in Intermediate football but the playing conditions dictated that it was never going to be a classic with the swirling wind spoiling things. Pomeroy failed to trouble the umpires in the first half but they still only found themselves three points adrift at the short whistle thanks to Clonoe points from Connor McAliskey and Danny McNulty.

Kieran McGeary opened Pomeroy’s account and Ronan Duffin and Hugh McNamee found the range as well. Daryl Magee helped keep Clonoe in front before Ryan Loughran scored a 59th minute goal for Pomeroy. It looked like being the winning score but McAliskey held his nerve to equalise from a late free.

Late goal helps clinch win

Stewartstown 1-11 Derrylaughan 1-16

A LATE rally from Derrylaughan helped them get over the line on their trip to Stewartstown in a contest that was close throughout the sixty odd minutes.

The Kevin Barrys were out of the traps quickly hitting the opening five points with Tomas Carney and James Donnelly on target before the Harps responded with four of their own from Conor Quinn, Shea Burke and Tiernan Rushe.

The visitors led by two at the break but Rush trimmed that to the minimum on the restart. Carney and Donnelly kept Derrylaughan ticking over with a combined 0-14 between them in the night but at the beginning of the third quarter a James Campbell goal left everything up for grabs. Derrylaughan stayed in front and a Shane Scullion goal in the 58th minute ensured victory.

Hard earned victory for Moy

Tattyreagh 0-11 Moy 1-12

MOY maintained their push for the promotion playoffs but they had to pull out all the stops away to a Tattyreagh side that remain joint bottom off the table following this defeat.

The hosts welcomed back Eoghan Murray and ace marksman James Darcy and they were always well in the hunt. Darcy and Callum Leonard had points for them with Ryan Coleman, Colm Cavanagh and Declan Conroy on target for a Moy side who led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

The second half remained closed as well as Darcy took his personal haul to 0-7 with Coleman hitting 0-5 for the visitors. A goal was always going to be a decisive score and it was Moy who got it through Jamie Coleman and that went a long way towards them claiming victory.

Red Knights in control

Killeeshil 1-9 Beragh 2-14

BERAGH’S good form continued at St.Marys Park in Killeeshil on Thursday evening as they secured another two points that briefly sent them joint top of the Intermediate league table.

It was a contest that the Red Knights always looked to be in control off with Jack Campbell bagging their opening goal in the 25th minute. Conor Owens and Oisin Donnelly both weighed in with a trio of first half points with Tomas Hoy and Michael Carty on target for Killeeshil.

Mark Monaghan scored a Killeeshil goal but despite working hard the home side were always chasing the game. Cathal and Jonathan Owens tagged on second half Beragh points while Conor added another three as well before the same player put the icing on the cake for the visitors with a 56th minute goal.

Eire Ogs make home advantage count

Clogher 3-11 Kildress 1-12

CLOGHER once again demonstrated that they are a match for most sides in this division on their day when three goals helped them defeat a Kildress side who are pushing for the promotion playoffs.

The Eire Ogs laid the platform for this win in the first half as with the wind at their backs they established a healthy 2-9 to 0-3 advantage. Conor Shields and Ryan McCaughey got their goals with the latter and Michael McCaughey along the points, Mattie McGuigan with a brace for the Wolfe Tones.

Kildress staged a second half comeback with points from McGuigan, Corey Holland, Eoin Brannigan and Johnny Connolly. Clogher though broke for a Marc McConnell goal and that proved to be decisive despite a last minute major from McGuigan.

McGarrity wins the day with late goal

Rock 3-7 Owen Roes 1-11

CONOR McGarrity proved to be the Rock hero with an injury time goal to help defeat an Owen Roes side who are challenging for the promotion playoffs.

The home side bagged two early goals as well from McGarrity and Peter Loughran and along with points from Aidan McGarrity it enabled them to lead 2-4 to 0-5 at halftime. Ryan McShane, Peter Kirk and Stephen Kelly were among the Owen Roes scorers.

Rock increased their advantage to seven on the restart before the visitors fought back. McShane and Kirk weighed in with five points between them while Ronan McNulty got a goal to leave things in the melting pot going into injury time. Rock had struggled for second half scores but then up popped McGrrity with his second major to win the day.

St.Davogs take the points

Aghyaran 1-11 Gortin 0-11

AGHYARAN took another step towards the playoffs when they came from behind to secure a narrow win at home against Gortin.

Ronan McHugh got the only goal of the game for the St.Davogs early in the contest but Gortin responded. Brian McGarvey hit three points with Ruairi Keenan and Liam Og Mossey getting a brace each as they led 0-8 to 1-4, Ethan McHugh with a couple for the hosts.

Gortin found scores a lot more difficult to come by in the second half with a Keenan brace and one from Odhran Brolly all that they had to show for their efforts. Aghyaran on the other hand lifted the tempo to secure victory with the help of scores from Ronan McHugh (3), Barry McMenamin (2) and Benny Gallen.