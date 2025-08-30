Naomh Eoghan’s Devine setting high targets

A SEVEN-YEAR stint in Tyrone Intermediate football has whetted the appetite for more among the Naomh Eoghan side that is entering this year’s race for the Paddy Cullen Cup with particular vigour.

The then Newtownstewart, St Eugene’s club gained promotion via a Tyrone Junior Championship title in 2018. They have since amalgamated with Dregish, and hopes are high that they can make a mark following an impressive league campaign when they open up against Kildress at Healy Park next Wednesday.

Naomh Eoghan can count the likes of Coalisland among the teams that they’ve defeated this year. More of the same would do nicely indeed as they prepare to meet the Wolfe Tones in the knock-out arena.

Key player Eoin Devine is well aware of the need and ambition among the ranks of the Naomh Eoghan team and management. Securing survival is all very well, but there is a determination to push on and they aim to challenge for promotion to the top flight.

“It will be good to get going in the championship and we’re looking forward to it. We had a good start to the league campaign and our aim now is to build on that,” he said.

“The club has been well-established in Division Two for the past number of years. There’s been some good performances this year and lads coming through from underage. But it’s definitely about pushing on now and set the benchmark against Kildress.

“Staying up gives us a good boost, we’re not concerning about looking for points at the end of the year. It’s good to have gotten points early and building confidence. We want to go out and enjoy our football in the Championship.

“As a player you’re aim is to play at the very highest level within the county and that’s our target as well.”

Kildress defeated Naomh Eoghan in the league encounter between the two clubs. It means that, according to Naomh Eoghan, they will go into this knockout clash as underdogs. Whatever about that assertion, this is a game that both clubs will feel that they can emerge victorious.

“We have been underdogs for most games this year. Kildress are well organised and are a good team,” added Devine.

“The beauty of the Championship this year is that there will be an open draw after each round. In years past, you knew who you were playing. But this means that there’s a little bit of the unknown and you have to focus on each game as it comes.

“You never know where you might end up after one win. There’s always the chance of building momentum. We have been mid-table in the past three or four years. We aspire to pushing for promotion, but Tyrone football is very competitive.

“We started the year very well and we’re hoping now to get a good championship run.”