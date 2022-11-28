National Athletic Awards honour for Newmills teenager

TYRONE running sensation Nick Griggs added yet another accolade to his remarkable career, when he picked up an award at the National Athletic Awards in Dublin last week.

The teenager who recently ran the fastest ever parkrun time in Ireland, won the award for Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil.

The awards which were held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry on Wednesday, saw Ciara Mageean named as the Athlete of the Year. Nick’s most recent running success, came at Rosapenna Golf Club last week, when he won the men’s under-20 123.ie National Cross Country Championship title and with it a place on the Irish team that will travel to the European Championships in Turin in a few weeks’ time.

After the European Cross-Country Championships, Griggs will turn his attentions to the indoor track season when he’s hoping to qualify for the senior indoor European Championships. Last month, Nick, 17, ran the Victoria Park parkrun in a time of 14 minutes and 15 seconds.