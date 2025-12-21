Near miss for Dean Maguirc girls

LADIES PPS ROUND-UP

By Damien Donnelly

CHRISTMAS signals a break in the hectic schedule of Post Primary Ulster ladies football competitions but there was a near miss for Dean Maguirc this week in a compelling U-16 semi-final ahead of the holidays.

Tyrone school sides from across the county are aiming to be in the mix for the closing stages of forthcoming competitions across various grades at Ulster level once play resumes after Christmas.

Ulster U-16 B Semi-final

Dean Maguirc College 3-11 Bailieborough CC 3-13

The U-16 side from Dean Maguric College, Carrickmore, made a brave bid to book their place in an Ulster decider when meeting Bailieborough Community College from Cavan in Monday’s semi-final played at The Peacelink Park, Clones.

Dean topped their group in the qualifying stages before defeating Loreto Milford from Donegal in the semi-final by 5-9 to 1-10. They staked a strong claim to reach the final for the second season running, getting very close last year after extra time in the final.

There were several excellent scores taken as Monday’s match moved at pace. Both teams scored a goal apiece in each half and Bailieborough took a 1-9 to 1-6 lead into the interval at half-time.

The Tyrone team moved within a point at one stage before the Cavan representatives netted a goal to leave four points between the sides in the closing minutes. Dean cut that deficit down to two but Bailieborough held on for the victory.

Katie Marley led the scoring returns for Dean Maguirc with a goal and seven points at Peacelink Park. Emma Conway contributed a goal and a point, with Grace Teague, Meg McCallan and Erin Curran also getting on the scoresheet.

It was a super team effort by the Dean Maguirc U-16’s at the Clones venue and on another day the cards of fortune could very well have fallen in their favour. Bailieborough, though, edged the verdict following a match that reflected very positively on the skill and determination levels of both squads.

Dean Maguirc U-20’s also performed with great credit this season, topping their group too in qualifying before missing out against Fortwilliam(Belfast) in the knock-out phase.

Post-Christmas

Omagh’s Loreto U-20 squad have an Ulster Shield final on the horizon with Our Lady’s from Castleblayney. Details should be confirmed shortly after schools return from their Christmas holidays in the first full week of January.

January in general looks like being a busy time on the Ulster semi-final and finals front as all the various competitions reach the business end of proceedings in U-20 and U-16 circles.

Donaghmore St Joseph’s still have Ulster honours to go for alongside other teams and later on play in the U-14 categories will get going then around February time, subsequently running until Easter and beyond.

St Patrick’s College(Dungannon), Holy Trinity College(Cookstown) and Strabane Holy Cross College are among several Tyrone representatives seeking to make their mark as competitions across all the age-ranges get fully up and running again in 2026.

On a wider note, schools football in general plus the Post Primary LGFA plays a significant role alongside club and county structures in helping players to develop and hone their skills from an early age.

St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley is a campus, like numerous throughout Tyrone, providing first class chances for students on the football and sporting front.

St Ciaran’s past pupil plus Errigal Ciaran and Tyrone player Aoife Horisk is just one case in point after her progression in recent years. Aoife is bound for Melbourne to continue her football career and very best wishes are extended to Aoife for the future.

Its nearly time for participants in the current Post Primary scene to have a well earned rest and then the fixture list gets geared up for the completion of several trophy competitions during those busy early weeks after Christmas.