New Coagh boss is hoping tough season can lead to growth

NEW Coagh United boss Barry Coulter is hoping last season’s difficult campaign at Hagan Park, which left the team too close to the Premier Intermediate League drop zone for comfort can be a launching pad for success.

And with a talented core of young, hungry players at his disposal, Coulter is confident that can be achieved.

“There’s definitely a good squad of lads there, they’re very young but they have two years over them now [in the Premier Intermediate League],” he observed.

“Football’s funny, you can be going really well and then for no apparent reason things might stop working, but that’s the way it is sometimes and sometimes you learn more from those periods and that’s what I’m hoping.

“Last year was a bit tough, but they’ll grow from it and be better for it.”

In order to achieve that growth, Coulter is keen to build a squad with a smile on its face, one that will play without fear, while working hard.

“Initially, it’s about getting the group in and getting a bit of enjoyment back into them,” he acknowledged.

“It’s about reminding them that football is nothing to be worried about, just work hard and try to improve on last year and see where it takes us.

“There’s no real hard goal, it’s just about getting the group together, get a good culture built and see where it takes us.”

The Clogher man played for Coagh around a decade ago and after spending time managing Fivemiletown United in Mid Ulster Intermediate A and acting as assistant to Mark Stafford at Ballinamallard United in the Championship last season, he’s looking forward returning to the club.

“I’m excited to get back to Hagan Park. It could be over 10 years since I was there, so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

“It’s a good opportunity for myself, it’s nice to be working at that level and going in to see what we can do and what the season will bring.

“I’m sure there will be a few ups and downs along the way, but I’m looking forward to it.”