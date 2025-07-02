New Fivemiletown facility hailed as a game changer

THE development of a spanking new artificial playing pitch at the Fivemiletown United’s Valley Stadium is being hailed as a game-changer for the club and the local community.

The new state-of-the-art floodlit playing facility will be officially opened on Saturday ahead of a pre-season friendly with Playr-fit Championship outfit Ballinamallard United.

The ambitious project was funded by a collaboration of the Irish FA / DCMS Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund in addition to partnership funding from Mid Ulster District Council. The club also match funded the project through various methods including fundraising schemes, donations and loans.

Advertisement

A club spokesman said that the new facility would open up all sort of possibilities.

“This development signals the beginning of an exciting new era for Fivemiletown United FC,” he said.

“With year-round access to a top-tier facility, the club is now ideally positioned to grow participation across all age groups, including the expansion of its youth, girls’, and inclusive football programmes. It also enhances the club’s ability to attract and retain talented players and coaches, boosting overall performance and development.

“The new pitch will enable Fivemiletown United to host regional competitions, festivals, and community events that bring people together, while also supporting school partnerships and outreach initiatives that promote sport and wellbeing.

“Most importantly, it strengthens the club’s long-term sustainability by providing a facility that serves not only football needs but also the broader community. The club believes this facility will help inspire the next generation of players, volunteers, and leaders – ensuring that Fivemiletown United continues to thrive on and off the pitch.”

Saturday’s official opening features a drinks reception starting at 1pm with the game itself kicking off an hour later.

The club has invited supporters, families, players past and present, and local residents to attend and enjoy what should be a special day.