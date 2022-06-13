New teams set to join the Fermanagh and Western League

AS many as four new teams could join the Fermanagh and Western League for the forthcoming season.

The league body has received applications for reserve teams from Castlederg United and Irvinestown Wanderers to join Reserve Division Three.

They have also received applications from two new Tyrone teams called Omagh Albion and Newtownstewart United.

Advertisement

If the applications are accepted then that could increase the number of teams in the Fermanagh and Western League to 62.

It will almost certainly mean a much more competitive Division Three next season given that Ardstraw have also decided to return to the Fermanagh and Western fold.

Ardstraw spent 12 years playing in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League but earlier this month the north Tyrone club confirmed that it was re-joining the local league. They will automatically take the place of their reserve team in Division Three.

The new applications will be considered at this evening’s (Monday) annual general meeting of the Fermanagh and Western League in the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown.

The AGM will take place following an EGM which will consider a number of new rule changes.

Some of the proposed rule changes will allow member clubs to again consider whether to reduce the size of Division One from 14 teams to 12 in a bid to balance the structure of the league.

Clubs voted against such a move last season but it looks like they will be asked to consider it again later this evening.

Advertisement

If successful this time around it could mean as many as four teams being relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2022-23 season.