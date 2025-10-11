NI team-mate describes Bradley as a ‘Rolls-Royce’

ETHAN Galbraith has described his Northern Ireland team-mate Conor Bradley as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ of a player

The Swansea midfielder was speaking after both players were among a number of star performers as Michael O’Neill’s team defeated Slovakia 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at The National Stadium Windsor Park last evening.

The Bradley-Galbraith combo was a force to be reckoned with and the pair combined for an 18th minute opener – A Patrick Hrosovsky own goal.

The duo linked up effectively on the right hand side throughout a thrilling 90 minutes and would appear to be developing an exciting partnership on the international stage.

Galbraith said he relished playing with the Liverpool star.

“I absolutely love playing with him,” said the livewire attacker.

“He makes it easy for me with the quality he possesses. He’s a Roll-Royce and yeah I love playing with him.

“I think we link up well and we know each other’s game. The way we play, we are both intense and stuff.

“We like playing one-twos and getting in behind, we complement each other at times.”

Unfortunately Bradley picked up a yellow card and that means that the NI skipper will now miss Monday evening’s game against Germany.

Trai Hume, who is likely to take the captain’s armband, scored the second goal which leaves the boys in green level on six points with Germany and their opponents.