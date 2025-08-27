Niall McCartan seals a ‘Giant’ victory

THE second annual Mullaghcarn Giant race was hosted in the Gortin Glens Forest Park by Carmen Runners.

Last year the race was the passion project of club member Alexa James, who has since returned home to Canada. Thankfully, Alan Lyons stepped up to save the date this year and his work in organising the race was true dedication and hard work.

Alexa laid the groundwork and Alan followed the plans to perfection – and kept tradition alive by putting down so many little orange flags that airplanes could mistake the Glens for a runway!

Advertisement

119 people – and tail-walker Ben – started, and 119 people – and Ben – conquered the course but it was Niall McCartan of BARF and Adam Cunningham of Mourne Runners who were neck-and-neck going up Mullaghcarn, and within feet of each other throughout.

In the end there were just 38 seconds between them, with Adam taking second, and Niall becoming the first male and overall finisher of the Mullaghcarn Giant race 2025.

Third male was William Paterson, followed by top 10 finishes and age category wins for Glens Runner John Marrs (M40) and Omagh Harrier Stephen Duncan (M50).

First Lady of the View 2024 and now 2025, it was back-to-back wins for Karen Wilton of Jog Lisburn who was once again the first female. Giving a great go for second spot was Naomi McCurry of the well-represented Glens Runners.

Between Emmett McKnight (M40) and Ballydrain Harrier Mark Dugan (M55), was the third female and third awarded Glens Runners Niamh Marrs.

Bronagh O’Gara of ARD (F40), Michael Burton of LVO (M60) and Ciara Ryan who was without a three-letter club (F50) were further age category aces.

In her first ever mountain race, Breige McCafferty of Knockmany Running Club was F45 winner and another local runner Omagh Harrier Chris Withers was M65.

Advertisement

The final age category wins were that of Malachy Doyle of ARD (M70) and the final finisher was a winner in Fiona Ferry (F60).

“Congratulations to everyone who visited the Giant in the Glens during the race,” said a Carmen Runners spokesperson.

“It’s a real accomplishment and we hope the buzz was mighty. Special mention to the runners who stayed at the finish line to cheer on others as they finished – you’re good people!

And finally to all our amazing volunteers from Carmen Runners – and one KC Runner returning from Australia and Ben – thank you so much for making it possible.

“The marshals were superb in their spots, and the spread afterwards was top class. Huge thanks once again to chief organiser Alan, as well as the very supportive Carmen committee.

“Carmen is a road-running club that has twice hosted what we hope is a highlight on the mountain-running calendar. It’s certainly a highlight of the year for us!”