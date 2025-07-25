Niamh clinches a fifth European medal

OMAGH’S Niamh McEvoy clinched her fifth continental team medal when she helped the Ireland Young Riders (under-21) team to second place at the 2025 FEI Jumping European Championships in Riesenbeck.

On a dramatic afternoon in Germany, Michael Blake’s squad of McEvoy, Tim Brennan, Max Foley, Tom Wachman and Coen Williams just gave way to a talented Belgian team, who had traded blows with the Irish over three days of jumping.

The Irish team’s success, which brings Niamh’s tally of European team medals with her country up to five, was all the sweeter after they endured something of a collectively difficult year.

“I’m totally delighted to get a silver medal with the team,” she beamed.

“We had plenty of ups and downs over the year, with one rider suffering a broken leg and one of them had just left a job, so it was great to get a silver medal.”

Ireland held a slender advantage after the first two days of competition, having produced six clear rounds already before the final afternoon and the task was simple; three more clears and they could not be caught.

First in was Wachman and Obora’s Laura, who had sat 11th overnight individually and had jumped a clear round on the second day of proceedings.

Wachman has been in fine form of late and he proved why Blake sent him in first for Ireland by delivering a crucial clear to apply massive pressure on Belgium, who had a four-fault score with their first combination.

Williams and Floris R Z were foot perfect, leaving all poles standing, but did go over the time for three time penalties.

Brennan and his speedy mare Diadema della Caccia, who has been breathtaking throughout the event, were next to jump. Brennan came in lying in second place individually, and his quest for individual honours continues, although that medal is out of his own hands after he dropped the middle pole of the combination for a total of four faults and thus handing Belgium the initiative.

Their final rider produced a clear round under severe pressure to land gold, regaining the crown they last won in 2022 on a score of 5.72, with Ireland finishing on 7.61.

McEvoy and BP Rocket Man were ninth overnight and climbed to fifth with yet another clear round o to round off the team event and keep her individual dreams alive.

In the end, McEvoy finished 12th overall in the individual competition on Saturday, but she believes that with her new steed, she can make it to senior international level in the near future.

“I couldn’t be happier with Rocket Man, who jumped incredible all week,” she enthused.

“He’s only an eight-year-old horse and he put in a really, really solid performance all week.

“This is my last year with the Young Riders, so I’m hoping with a horse as good as this one, hopefully the next year or the following we can make it to a senior championships.”