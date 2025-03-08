Niamh happy to be back in the thick of it for Tyrone

TYRONE Ladies might find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle to stay in Division One on the back of a mammoth six goal thumping from Waterford last Sunday in Aghyaran but it’s not all doom and gloom with some very experienced players returning to the fold in recent weeks.

Among those back again are former captain Tori McElroy (nee McLaughlin} and two players returning from the Southern hemisphere to now spearhead the Red Hand attack, Cara McCrossan and Niamh O’Neill.

McCrossan last played for Tyrone in 2016 when she was part of the first side to claim an Ulster Intermediate title. In more recent years she has played professional Australian Rules football with the Gold Coast Suns, while O’Neill also played the oval ball game in the semi-pro league down in Oz.

Advertisement

Their return is timely with injuries having hit Tyrone hard. Emma Jane Gervin is out for the year with an ACL injury that she underwent surgery for recently; Sasha Byrne has missed the last month with a hand injury, while Omagh’s Clara Daly is only back training again after a long term problem.

It’s all hands on deck therefore as far as Tyrone manager Darren McCann is concerned right now.

Niamh O’Neill’s influence on the game against Waterford though was curtailed when after seven minutes on the park in the second half she picked up a harsh looking yellow card. In reality it was a bit of an unlucky challenge but on her return to action she did land a point.

She admitted that Tyrone emerged a distant sceond best against the Decie County at

the weekend.

” We were poor, it’s the worst we have played this season. I suppose it was just one of those days when nothing went right.

“We were off colour and they were definitely up for it more than we were, it was tough out there for sure.”

The 28-year old Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planning official returned home from Australia at the turn of the year. Despite not having played any club football she was keen to make a return to action as soon as possible on the inter-county front.

Advertisement

“I watched the girls in a couple of games having returned to training again. I was in good enough shape having played to a good standard in Australia in both Gaelic and Rules so fitness wasn’t to be a serious issue. I suppose it was about getting used to the game at this level again.

“It was an easy decision for me to come back. I love playing and representing Tyrone and the girls did so well last year to gain promotion. It’s a really exciting group to come into,” explained the genial attacker.

O’Neill admitted that there had been an overhaul in the squad and management set-up since she last lined out for Tyrone.

“ There’s a lot of girls I never played with, maybe half of them so it is different. We are getting used to each other although it is good that there are still players that I know well.

“ It’s a new experience but great to be back and I still have plenty to offer”, explained Niamh who will be a vital asset to Tyrone going forward.

That also applies to Cara McCrossan though the St Enda’s player was unavailable last time out against Waterford.

Having played Aussie Rules at the highest level as well as ladies football through her time Down Under, slotting back into the Tyrone frame will not be a problem, Niamh O’Neill believes.

“Cara has played professionally and will bring plenty of quality into the squad. The standard of ladies football over there is good. We played state football alongside other inter county players. I know we hope to bring some freshness to the squad.”

Tyrone wrap up to their National League Divsion One programme at home to Dublin and away to Kildare.

They sit second from bottom with three points on the board and face a tough ask to stay up. But Sperrin Ogs O’Neill is upbeat that Tyrone can still avoid the drop.

“There are positives for us. We beat Mayo and in games against Kerry and Armagh we played some decent football and were equal to them.

“I know we have Dublin to come but we can now build to that and focus on it and Kildare ahead of the Championship. There’s something good happening here,” pointed out Niamh.