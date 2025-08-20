Niamh reflects on a ‘great week’ at Dublin Show

OMAGH’S Niamh McEvoy isn’t likely to forget the 2025 Dublin Horse Show as she again cemented her reputation as one of the best young showjumpers in Europe.

The 21-year-old won five events across the five days of action, including picking up her first ever five star triumph when she and Flora du Mesnil won the Dublin Stakes to capture the Wylie Perpetual Trophy.

Alongside that sensational success came victory in the 4 Year Old ‘Mo Chroi’ National Championship on Rich And Royal, a win in the 4 Year Old Horses Qualifier on Abba Van De Vrombautshoeve Z, victory in the 6 Year Old ‘Cruising’ National Championship on BP Othello and she was first and second in the first international class for 7 and 8 Year Olds on Dalriada’s Boy and Cold Plays Z respectively.

“It was amazing, brilliant, I’m still on a high! It was class, I’m delighted,” Niamh beamed about her success over the week in Dublin, which has come on the back of another successful year so far, which included collecting a fifth continental team medal on Friday when she helped the Ireland Young Riders (under-21) team to second place at the 2025 FEI Jumping European Championships in Riesenbeck.

She added: “It’s been a really great year, the horses have been really brilliant, so I’m delighted with it all.

“I don’t know how we’ll top this one because it was a great week.”

Niamh won’t be resting on her laurels any time soon on the back of such a successful week as she aims for more success over the coming months with the World Breeding Championships in Lanaken and the Breeders Classic both on the horizon.

And having won a title in the 5 Year Old class at Lanaken in 2024, she’s hoping for more of the same before she takes a well-earned break until preparations for 2026 begin.