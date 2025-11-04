‘Nice to seal league after last week’- Trillick captain Brennan

TYRONE SENIOR LEAGUE FINAL

TRILLICK captain Lee Brennan stated that the team were desperate to finish the season on a high note after they annexed the Senior League title at Carrickmore on Sunday afternoon.

The St Macartans dispatched with holders Dungannon 1-17 to 0-7 to clinch the Brendan Dolan Memorial Trophy for the third time in four seasons.

The celebratory scenes on the pitch at the final whistle contrasted markedly with the despondency in the Reds fold seven days earlier, after they lost out on the O’Neill Cup to Loughmacrory in the Championship showdown. That disappointment of course will still take some time to be erased from their psyche but Lee Brennan acknowledged that taking home the second biggest prize in Tyrone senior football felt good all the same.

“It’s always nice to finish the season with a trophy. That’s what we were looking to do today, get a bit of consolation after what happened last week. The boys weren’t the happiest after last week, so to finish on a high is special.

“We were just happy to get that second chance to redeem ourselves and show what we trained to do all year. You don’t want to be training from January through to November and come away winning nothing and losing two finals.”

Brennan felt that Trillick produced a much more rounded and coherent display yesterday compared to a week earlier, albeit he sportingly added that Loughmacrory warranted their Championship success.

“The better team won on the day and deserved it. I just don’t think we showed what we can do.

“That is something that we wanted to do when we came out here today. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, especially against Dungannon, we knew it was always going to be a battle.

“We have massive respect for their club. So to get over the line against them is massive for us.

“Every game in this Division is hard to win, and winning trophies often comes down to fine margins. We came up short last week but it went our way today.”

The Reds captain stated that that the squad can now head into the off-season in better fettle having added another winners medal to their collection and finishing best of the bunch in ACL Division One.

“It will be nice now to go into next season having won something. There is no doubt we still have work to do, but every other team will have the same feeling and have that same hunger to go again.

“It will be all guns blazing next year again, no doubt.”