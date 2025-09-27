Nicole will never forget her ‘special’ experience at Euros

STRABANE native, Nicole McMillan has described her Europe’s Strongest Woman debut as a ‘special’ experience and that even just qualifying for the international even as a moment she will ‘never forget’.

The opportunity to compete against the continent’s and some of the world’s strongest women came at an ideal time for Nicole, who was able to use preparing for the event as a distraction from her father’s cancer treatment.

“Qualifying for Europe’s Strongest Woman was a moment I’ll never forget,” she beamed. “I honestly didn’t think it would happen, so when the invite came through it made my year.

“At the time, my dad was going through cancer treatment, and having something positive to focus on gave me real purpose while he recovered. All the endless training, the highs and lows, the doubts — that invitation settled it for me. I knew I was good enough to compete internationally and represent both Strabane and Ireland.

“That achievement alone meant everything.”

Once she had accepted her invitation to compete at Europe’s Strongest Woman, Nicole set about preparing to take on five gruelling events over two days at York’s Barbican venue where she recovered from a tough start to show what she was capable of on the big stage.

Nerves proved her biggest obstacle during the first event, which was a 230kg axle bar deadlift, which she was unable to lift.

“I’d planned to go in and hit at least one solid rep, but warm-ups hadn’t gone well. Nerves hit hard and I couldn’t pull it. A tough start,” she explained.

Her second event didn’t go any better as a shoulder problem left her unable to complete the 100kg log press for reps.

“I’d been close to pressing it in training, but what we thought was a minor niggle turned out to be a shoulder impingement. The pain was sharp and my pressing power just wasn’t there. Another tough hit,” she added.

Fortunately, day one ended much more positively as she gained points in the sandbag toss.

“The third event was about damage control – getting points on the board. I managed it, and that lifted my confidence going into day two,” she beamed.

Day two proved a much more positive experience for Nicole who impressed in the 380kg yoke run over 25 metres and the 100kg sandbag steeplechase to climb up to 11th place overall.

“Day two opened with my favourite: the 280kg yoke run over 25 metres,” she said. “I smashed it — better than expected, in a strong time. That put me back in the fight. The final event was the 100kg x2 sandbag steeplechase, which I nailed again, picking up good points.

“I finished 11th out of 15, just half a point from the top 10. Considering how the weekend started, I couldn’t have asked for more. There’s still plenty to work on, especially building more strength, but I walked away proud.”

Overall, Nicole thoroughly enjoyed her first Europe’s Strongest Women experience and it has fuelled her to keep pushing and driving forward in the year’s ahead.

“The whole weekend was special – not just the competition, but the atmosphere, the athletes, and the chance to compete alongside Gemma Moore [from Park], Ireland’s Strongest Woman, Donna Moore, a three times World’s Strongest Woman, and so many more legends in the sport.

Most of all, the support from Strabane was phenomenal. Businesses and people pulled together to help me get to York. Strabane may be a small town, but it has one of the biggest hearts.”