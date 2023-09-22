No excuses from Trillick-Gormley

TRILLICK manager Jody Gormley admits that everyone involved with the club expects them to deliver come the Championship, no matter who is or isn’t available for selection.

With a cruciate knee ligament tear over the backend of the summer ending Mattie Donnelly’s season, the odds on the St Macartan’s landing the O’Neill Cup for a ninth time drifted somewhat, in light of the absence of one of their key men.

The Reds are still favourites to get the better of an up and coming Loughmacrory side in the first round of the Senior Championship this Friday night in Omagh. The defending league champions are still on track to retain their ACL crown, having reached the semi-finals, but Jody Gormley knows that any Trillick team are ultimately judged on how they fare in knockout football.

“ Tyrone football is always about the Championship and that’s definitely the case with Trillick. We still have a lot of room for improvement and have a lot of work to do. Loughmacrory have gone very well this season so we realise we have a lot to do. We found it tough to break then down when we came up against them, they are very well-drilled and know exactly what they are about.”

Gormley was pleased with what his charges produced over the course of the league campaign, even with so many pivotal figures absent on occasions.

“ There are good players here as there are in every team. It’s about taking it one step at a time and keep working hard.

“ Our target is to win every game we play. The league was a good opportunity for boys to come in and show what they have. It certainly helps to develop the squad boys getting gametime.

“ We have a lot of boys out training, the guts of fifty boys. There is strength in the panel and there is always fifteen out on the pitch. By right you don’t get a senior jersey with Trillick if you don’t earn it.”

Jody, who has former Fermanagh All-Star Peter McGinnity as his assitant this season, admits that Mattie Donnelly’s injury is a major body blow but adds that others are desperate to fill the void left by his absence.

“ Mattie is a very important player for Trillick. He’s a good leader to have about the place. Despite the fact he is injured he still hasn’t missed training. But there is a responsibility on other players to step up. You can see that. There is a number of players who have got their opportunity this year and they are doing well and progressing.”