No sense of complacency for Trillick – Ryan Gray

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

TRILLICK’S credentials as being among the key contenders for O’Neill Cup honours this year face what could be a potentially tricky encounter on Friday night against a Pomeroy side facing the relegation trapdoor as the season reaches its climax.

Most people will be expecting a comfortable victory for the Reds at Healy Park. But that won’t be the feeling within the Reds camp where manager Richard Thornton and his assistant Peter McGinnity will be making sure to guard against any level of complacency.

It is a decade now since this current generation of St Macartan’s stars began to make their impact. That 2015 title was followed by two more in 2019 and 2023, and there’s no doubting their ability to make their mark again in 2025. But- and there is always a but- nothing can be taken for granted, and that’s very much the attitude as they prepare to face the Plunketts.

Ryan Gray has become a stalwart for them at half-forward, and he is well aware of the challenges ahead. All around Donnelly Park will dream of reaching the final again, but it’s the players on the field who know that they have to produce the goods to make that dream come true.

“Obviously there’s a man who was on the line last year, Jody Gormley, and he’s not with us this year. But it’s just a matter of going out and do our best in your role for the team because you can’t get too emotional about things,” he said.

“Ritchie and Peter are settling in well and are putting serious standards for us to keep.

“We’ve had a big body of work done earlier in the year and throughout the league. But the Championship is a completely different competition and on your day you have to be on the ball.

“There’s a lot of tough teams in the last eight. That’s the Tyrone championship, and we’re just happy to be in the next round. It’s about preparing for a quarter final now, getting the bodies right and making sure you’re in the best shape. The open draw means that teams have to focus on themselves.”

Trillick have been one of the most consistent clubs at senior level during the past few years. In addition to their three final victories, they have also reached the decider as well in 2020 and 2024 where they lost to Dungannon and Errigal Ciaran respectively.

Their first round tie against the Clarkes was a classic clash, which saw the Reds emerge victorious thanks to a late flourish of scores.

“It was great to win the Dungannon match after such a great game. We expected nothing less from them, everyone knew them well and what to expect. They were a serious team with so many different threats and we knew it was going to come down to the kick of a ball,” added Ryan Gray.

