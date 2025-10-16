No stopping Trillick and Loughmacrory Ladies

LADIES ALL-COUNTY LEAGUES

A CLINICAL outing from Trillick Ladies ensured top spot in Division One for 2025 with Dungannon on the receiving end of a heavy loss to the Reds at Donnelly Park.

Granted the Clarkes were understrength but there’s no doubt Trillick looked impressive. Dungannon have one outstanding fixture to play this Sunday against St Macartans.

A St Macs win will push them into the top four at Carrickmore’s expense while Errigal, who are on Ulster duty this weekend, complete the top four picture.

In Division Two Loughmacrory made it ten wins from ten as they eased to a comfortable victory against Aghyaran. The St Davog’s did make several changes for the game, with their Ulster Intermediate tie looming, but the Lough girls again looked very impressive.

Kerrie Ward, Lucy Mc Cullagh, Cora McElduff and Niamh Fox were among their scores as they racked up 4-19. Their record at the top of the table is exceptional as they prime themselves for a potential step up to senior football. County champions Aghyaran can knock Moy out of the top four if they secure a win over Dromore in their final game of the campaign. Both Fintona and Beragh are relegated.

In a high scoring Division Three fixture Sperrin Og edged to a narrow win over Donaghmore to snatch a top four spot at the expense of Strabane.

Fourteen goals were shared between them at Greencastle with the hosts getting the win in the end as they bagged nine majors. Castlederg, Donaghmore and county champions Drumragh join them in the league shake up.

The Galbally vs Drumquin Division Four final was called off last weekend but has now been fixed for Sunday at Greencastle with a 3pm throw in. Again expect a real cracking encounter if the Championship final, won by the Tones, is anything to go by.

Tyrone Minors

It has been confirmed that the former Tyrone senior management partnership of Barry Grimes and Gerry Moane will reunite with new minor manager Fergal Quinn as part of the U18s backrroom set up for next season, with the focus no doubt on national success.

Quinn, who helped steer Moortown to senior football, was also part of the County senior management for a time. He was quick to secure the services of Grimes who along with Moane helped Tyrone to the 2018 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship itle.

Grimes returns after a year away as coach with Armagh seniors while Moane was involved at club level in his native Fermanagh. The very experienced trio are already making plans for 2026.