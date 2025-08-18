North Tyrone Pilot programme is launched

TYRONE GAA has unveiled a targeted new pilot programme designed to bolster clubs in north Tyrone, addressing the unique challenges while seeking to build on the region’s proud tradition of producing stars for the county team.

Over the coming weeks, Tyrone GAA’s Coaching and Games team will work closely with ten clubs in the north Tyrone region, offering tailored support to players, coaches, and parents. The initiative comes at a critical time in the area, with rural depopulation impacting clubs across Tyrone.

Bringing together clubs, coaches and schools to take a joined up approach to player development, Tyrone GAA are helping to resource and lending their expertise to the initiative.

Roger Keenan, Tyrone GAA Coaching Officer, explained the programme’s role and importance, “This pilot is about supporting our clubs in north Tyrone, where demographic pressures have hit hard. By focusing on player development at Under 14 level in particular, we aim to build better players who will develop into senior players and stay with their clubs.”

Brian Laverty, Games Development Manager with Tyrone GAA added, “Improved coaching and better-informed players will help deliver stronger clubs, and that’s vital for the sustainability of our clubs in communities across Tyrone. Should this pilot prove successful we will review it, refine it and extend the opportunity to clubs across the county.”

The programme will deliver key opportunities, including:

Enhanced Player Development: Players in their final year of Under 14 football will refine technical, tactical, and teamwork skills in a high-quality coaching environment.

Best Practice Exposure: Young players will train and compete alongside peers, experiencing top-tier coaching methods.

Coach Development: Club mentors will upskill by observing and working with a focused player group.

Raising Standards: The initiative aims to elevate playing quality and retention rates across the region.

The participating clubs include Aghyaran, Castlederg, Clan na nGael, Glenelly, Greencastle, Gortin, Naomh Eoghan, Owen Roes, Strabane and Urney.

Tyrone GAA Chairperson Martin Sludden welcomed the pilot programme and emphasised the region’s importance and rich heritage.

“North Tyrone has a storied history of producing players who’ve worn the Red Hand with distinction.

“ Some including Stephen O’Neill, Brian Dooher, Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane are involved and are supporting this pilot. The programme will build on the rich tradition in north Tyrone while ensuring clubs have the tools to thrive. By investing in young talent and coaches, we aim to safeguard the future of gaelic games in the region.”

The pilot will commence on Saturday 13th September with an induction for players and parents.