North Tyrone venues to host Foyle Cup games

A SIGNIFICANT number of venues across north Tyrone are set to host O’Neill’s Sportswear Foyle Cup games next week.

No fewer than 13 venues in Strabane and the surrounding district will host games at various age groups from under-8 right up to under-19 level.

The locations include the Melvin Sports Complex, Strabane Track, Ardstraw, The Glebe, Spamount, Sion Mills, Greenbrae Lifford, Darragh Park, Castlederg, Mitchell Park, Castlederg, Camus and Artigarvan.

The Foyle Cup has grown beyond all recognition in recent years and this year almost 4, 000 games will be completed in just six days.

The expansion has forced organisers to cast the net much wider in terms of hosting games well beyond Derry and the surrounding districts.

Games are now hosted right across the north west area from Coleraine in County Derry, to Culdaff in Donegal and to Castlederg in Tyrone.

The tournament kicks-off with the opening parade in the Walled City on Monday morning. It departs the University Ulster Magee at 10am and makes its way to Guildhall Sqaure for the opening ceremony.

The first games will then get underway at 1pm.

Numerous teams and hundreds of players representing a plethora of local clubs are set to take part in the festival of youth football which reaches its climax with various finals on Friday and Saturday.