Oguz fulfils Errigal Ciaran dream

JOE Oguz allowed himself a few tears as he celebrated among the Errigal Ciaran faithful in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Tyrone Senior Championship triumph over Carrickmore.

It was sheer relief as much as anything else – expectations are particularly high in Errigal given their illustrious past, and the near-misses of recent years threatened to leave scars on this new crop of players.

But this year, Oguz says, they decided enough was enough – this time, nothing was going to stop them in the efforts to bring the O’Neill Cup back to Errigal Ciaran for the tenth time in the parish history.

Advertisement

For a select few (like their captain Tommy Canavan), it was their second triumph, but this really was a breakthrough victory of hefty significance for Joe Oguz and the vast majority of his teammates.

Oguz had some game in the midfield engine-room and he was just delighted to get his hands on the biggest prize in Tyrone club football.

“It’s been ten years too long for our club,” said an emotional Oguz. “It’s just sheer relief to get over the line, we’ve put in a huge amount of effort and I felt we showed particular grit and determination this year. After last season we just decided enough was enough, really.”

A third county final defeat in five years was basically unthinkable, and they held firm against the Carrickmore onslaught in the second-half. It was Oguz’s second-half goal that proved absolutely crucial in the final end-up, and he credited Darragh Canavan for an incredible assist, showing 360-degree vision to flick the ball into Oguz’s pass. The goal still had to be scored and his finish to the net was emphatic.

“What else can you say about Darragh, he’s a brilliant asset to our team and only special players can do something like that. I was just happy to get the ball across the line, that’s all that matters at the end of the day, helping out the team in any way I can.”

It’s been some journey for Errigal Ciaran this year alone. Their backs were against the wall in the first-round against the Moy, but they pulled things together in the second half before overcoming the champions of the last two years, Dromore and Dungannon en route to the final.

And it must’ve been especially satisfying to get the better of their old rivals Carrickmore in the final.

Advertisement

“It’s been a great year really. Looking back on championship campaign, it was a tough route to go, but the Tyrone championship is incredibly competitive and you’re not going to get anything handed to you. It’s brilliant that we’ve been able to overcome the challenges that came our way.”

Oguz was also gracious in his praise of their vanquished opponents Carrickmore, who gave it absolutely everything in the second-half. There were only two points between the teams at the final whistle, but Errigal weren’t to be denied on this occasion.

“They came flying out of the blocks quick in the second half, Martin Penrose scored a great goal, it gave us a bit of a shock. They applied immense pressure, never gave up and fair play to them, they’ve a talented young team and they’ll definitely be back.”

Finally, he also paid tribute to the men on the line, joint-managers Mark Harte and Adrian O’Donnell, who have led Errigal to the promised land in their second year at the helm.

“They really pulled us all together this year, they’re great managers and great people and we did this for them as much as anyone else.”