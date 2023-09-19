O’Kane and McCann back as Tyrone Ladies managers

Sean O’Kane is to remain in charge of the Tyrone Senior Ladies team for at least another season.

The Strabane native had one season of his current term left to serve and he confirmed to the County Board that he was keen to remain at the helm to see out that year. Despite a raft of injuries to key personnel including Meabh Mallon, Emma Mulgrew and Chloe McCaffrey, Tyrone reached the Ulster Final and ensured football in Division Two and the Intermediate Championship again in 2024.

With new younger players set to join the panel, having impressed the watching management in the present Club Championship, O’Kane will be positive about what can be achieved next year, with some of the experienced heads also still on board. Fergal Quinn will again join his backroom team.

The County Board also confirmed the reappointment of Darren McCann as Tyrone Minor manager. He guided his side to the Ulster platinum final only to come up short in the end against an experienced Monaghan. The Errigal Ciaran man came in last season and having more time to assess the current players that will be available he feels he will be better prepared.

“ We learned a lot last year and we would want to bring that forward to the next campaign and make more positive steps. Fortunately we will be able to hit the ground running early in November for trials and friendlies already lined up for pre-Christmas,” stated McCann. McCann has spent the past month watching adult and youth championship football featuring minor players who could step up, and he feels Tyrone have an abundance of talent.

“ It is fantastic to see and we will continue to look at potential players as we set out for a new season.

“Our targets would be no different to last year and that’s to get girls enjoying their football first and foremost as well as competing at the highest level where we should be. Ultimately we want to go one step further than last year.”

The Minor and Senior Management will work closely together again. Last year several players stepped up to the senior ranks and those links are expected to develop further.

The Tyrone Under-14 and Under-16 management posts are yet to be filled, while work to enhance the under 13 set up has been undertaken by the hard working development group in the County.