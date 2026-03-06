Omagh Accies continue to push for a top four finish

OMAGH Accies took another step towards booking their place in next season’s All-Ireland Junior Cup when they claimed a seventh win in a row in all competitions after beating Ballymoney 26-7 away from home in Ulster Championship 1.

The bonus point victory leaves the Accies one win from securing a top four finish in the division and on current form that looks likely, although their last two league fixtures are against the two teams they are battling for the final two top four places – Dromore and Lurgan.

In recent weeks they have been blowing teams away with their free flowing rugby, which is built on a solid platform delivered by the forwards, but on Saturday they had to change tactics a little as a resolute Ballymoney made life more difficult for Stewart McCain’s men.

But once again, the Accies found a way to win and they did so comfortably with two tries in each half from Reece Braden, captain Matthew Clyde, Atina Toeanna and David Braden, while Scott Elliott knocked over three conversions.

“It was definitely a tough battle,” Clyde acknowledged.

“We were two scores up at half-time and then Ballymoney scored fairly early in the second half and put a lot of pressure on us, but out defence was really good.

“We didn’t let them kick on and we pushed on to get the bonus point.

“We’re just trying to keep the momentum going and keep winning games the best we can.”

This coming Saturday, Omagh entertain Dromore in what could be a key clash in determining their final league fixture and having already lost to the County Down men in the league, the Accies are keen to set the record straight.

“It would be good to keep the momentum going,” Clyde added.

“We had a good battle with them in the Towns’ Cup earlier in the year [which the Accies won] but they beat us up there in the league, so it will be another tough game.”