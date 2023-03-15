Omagh BJJ school enjoying coaching trip to Miami

MEMBERS of Rilion Gracie Omagh have travelled to Miami to train with the legendary man who gives his name to their gym.

Rilion is the youngest member of the first family of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA- the Gracie clan. His cousin Rorion was the man who founded the UFC and put on the first event thirty years ago in 1993 in which his other cousin Royce beat four men in one night to become the first champion of the UFC.

Rilion’s father and uncle invented the sport of BJJ after training with a Japanese martial artist at their home in Rio De Janeiro. His uncle Helio was unable to do the techniques because his small stature and weak frame modified the moves he learned, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was born.

Unlike his more notable family members Royce and Rickson who became elite fighters Rilion became a coach. He has coached multiple world champions in both MMA and BJJ.

The Rilion Gracie team members will meet up with a large contingent of BJJ players from throughout Ireland next week and will travel to Miami to train with the legendary coach and martial arts pioneer.

William Timoney, the head coach at Rilion Gracie Gym in Omagh and four stripe BJJ brown belt, has trained with the Gracie family member on several different occasions. He says the boys he is bringing to Miami will be in for some ‘fun but intense’ training.

While out in sunny Florida a number of the athletes will also try and train at a number of other gyms including the legendary American Top Team and Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu’s gym. He is a multiple time black belt No Gi IBJJF World Champion and ADCC champion.

William stated, “I have trained with Rilion a good number of times and I’ve always learnt a lot. We have a good squad going from the Omagh gym. We will be joined with team members from Letterkenny and Donegal Town.

“We plan to train three times a day when we are out there. The grappling will be at a high level and the guys who are traveling over to Miami will definitely improve.”