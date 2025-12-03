Omagh CBS and Sacred Heart College progress in Ulster Schools

RANNAFAST CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Omagh CBS 1-15 St Patrick’s Cavan 2-10

HOLDERS Omagh CBS kept on track to defend their Ulster Schools Rannafast Cup crown with a hard-fought 1-15 to 2-10 victory over St Patrick’s Cavan in the quarter-finals last week.

The Brothers will now tackle St Mary’s Magherafelt in the last four and will go into contest in buoyant mood after accounting for the much fancied and physically imposing Breffni boys.

Omagh enjoyed a dream start when Matthew Garrity found the net in the early stages goal but there was an emphatic response from St Patrick’s as they quickly found the net at the other end to tie things up on the scoreboard.

As the first quarter unfolded Omagh built up a head of steam, with a strong wind at their backs. Tomás Gallen hoisted an excellent score from outside the 40m arch and Aodhan Corry and Cormac Darcy tagged on scores from placed balls.

A Dara Burns point from play either side of 2 Cavan points left Omagh 2 in front, before a misplaced pass in defense allowed Cavan in for a second goal.

Cormac Darcy converted a fine two point effort from play before the half time whistle to send Omagh in ahead 1-7 to 2-3 though the elements were to favour St Patrick’s after the break

However Omagh showed great maturity in their play and controlled the early stages of the second period. Gallen was rewarded for his surging runs with two points from play.

Cavan responded with a two point effort before Aodhan Corry put further daylight between the sides once more.

The CBS responded to another Cavan score with a 2pt free from Tomas Gallen, but sustained Cavan pressure reduced the deficit to one point with ten minutes to play.

Some resolute defending from Cormac McCusker, Aidan Farley and James McGarvey aided by a fine Turlough O’Hagan save ensured Cavan never led in the closing stages, with an Aodhan Corry Free and Daniel McGurren point on the break relieving the pressure for the CBS.

Tomas McElholm and Cormac Darcy got their hands on some vital break ball in the closing stages, and as Cavan chased an equalizer, a ‘3-up’ breach in injury time allowed Aodhan Corry to stretch Omagh’s advantage before the close.

Omagh CBS Scorers: T Gallen (0-6), A Corry (0-4), C Darcy (0-3), M Grarity (1-0), D Burns (0-1), D McGurren (0-1)

Sacred Heart reach Loch an Iuir Final

Meanwhile there was also good news for another Omagh school on the Ulster football front as Sacred Heart College saw off St Paul’s Bessbrook 5-9 to 0-15 to progress to the final of the Loch an Iuir Cup (Under-14.5).

Across the pitch the boys turned in an excellent display, though the stand out performer in attack was Charlie Byrne who weighed in with a hat-trick of goals as well as five points. Others to find the net for the Sacred Heart were Garbhan O’Donnell and Caiden Harold, while Oran McMenamin slotted over two points.

They will now take on Lecale Trinity Downpatrick in the final of this prestigious B Grade competition.