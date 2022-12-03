Omagh CBS coast past Letterkenny in MacRory Cup

St Eunan’s College 0-3

Omagh CBS 4-13

OMAGH CBS outclassed St Eunan’s College in Glenswilly on Tuesday afternoon to secure the second win of their MacRory Cup campaign.

Advertisement

The Sentry Hill lads kicked two early points but a more physically stronger and slicker Omagh CBS soon took total control of this match.

Pat McNabb’s Omagh were 3-8 to 0-2 up at half-time, and while they weren’t quite as clinical in the second half, they made light work of St Eunan’s and cantered to victory.

It was always going to be a tough ask for St Eunan’s as they were well beaten by St Pat’s Cavan in their opener while Omagh were very sharp in their win over St Michael’s, Enniskillen.

Omagh showed their credentials with a fast start and Daithi McCallan fired to the net after just 16 seconds.

That was far from the opening Gary McDaid’s team wanted but they did settle with good points from Daithi Gildea (free) and Eoghan Doherty.

Omagh have a star-studded team and Conor Owens showed his class with a lovely curling effort and he then tagged on a free.

Caolan Donnelly and Owens added points before the Tyrone school grabbed their second goal in the 15th minute.

Advertisement

They got a real grip of the St Eunan’s kick-out and Eoin McElholm raced through before smashing the ball high to the net.

The home goalkeeper Mark Margey made a brave save from Liam Óg Mossey but Omagh added frees from Owens and Ruairi McCullagh, while McElholm also registered a point.

The visitors brought serious intensity to their tackling and St Eunan’s couldn’t live with it.

One dispossession led to a lightning-fast counter attack and Owens fired to the net.

McElholm had the final say of the first half and the contest was over at the break as McNabb’s charges led by 15 points.

It was a long way back for St Eunan’s and their opponents were rampant with Conor Owens bagging a second goal 12 seconds after the restart.

St Eunan’s had only two players (Daithi Gildea and Gareth Gallagher), who were part of the Donegal minor panel this year, while in contrast, Omagh were able to hold Tyrone minor Niall McCarney in reserve until the second half, and he soon showed what he can do by lofting over a beauty.

Tómas Haigney, McElholm, and Mossey (2) were also on target in the second half.

It was a difficult hour for St Eunan’s and they were unlucky not to get a goal in the second half but Conor McAneney saved well from Daithi Gildea.

Brendan O’Hagan did have the final say of the game with a free for the home side, but it was most certainly a convincing triumph for Omagh CBS.