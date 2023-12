Omagh CBS 0-8 Patrician High 0-3



OMAGH CBS became the third Tyrone school to top their group and secure an automatic quarter final spot in this season’s Danske Bank MacRory Cup when they proved too strong for a dogged Patrician High Carrickmacross side at Garvaghey on Saturday afternoon.

This was a repeat of last year’s semi final in the competition when Omagh had to pull out all the stops to win by the minimum margin and it was just as tough again in a contest that was played in poor weather conditions with constant rain throughout.

Advertisement

The winners led 0-4 to 0-2 at the break and while they only limited their opponents to a single point in the second half it was still very much anybody’s game going into the final five minutes when Omagh CBS tagged on a trio of scores. The holders can now look forward to the knockout stages after Christmas with Carrickmacross there as well, although they have to win a playoff to reach the quarter finals.

It was the Monaghan lads who went on the attack straight from the throw in and they got their reward when Conor Brown made no mistake from a 20 metre free after he had been fouled himself.

The holders though were soon on level terms with a superb individual point from their centre half back and Captain Callum Daly who was outstanding throughout for the winners. Patrician High were enjoying their fair share of possession and they got their noses in front again thanks to an excellent score from full back Niall Meehan.

That proved to be Carrickmacross’s last score of the opening period although they had their chances with good defending from Daly and co keeping them at bay. Omagh CBS had two goal chances within 60 seconds of each other with a shot from Charlie Donnelly going just the wrong side of the right hand post while Niall McCarney had an effort blocked.

Liam Og Mossey had levelled matters for Omagh CBS before a superb “45” conversion from Ruairi McCullagh into the wind gave them an advantage that they were never to lose. Donnelly then had the final say of the first half with a fine effort from play from out on the left.

Conditions worsened after the break and it meant that both sides struggled to play any cohesive football. A mark from full forward Mattie Howe left three between the sides before Fergal McEnaney got what proved to be Patrician High Carrickmacross’s last score of the afternoon.

Mistakes proved to be the order of the day at both ends of the field and with four minutes to go it was still anybody’s game with the scoreboard reading 0-5 to 0-3. An excellent free conversion off the ground from out on the right wing from midfielder Donnelly was just the boost that Omagh CBS needed and moments later substitute Paudi Dillon left four between the sides.

Advertisement

Omagh CBS were finishing the game strongly and McCullagh had the final say with a long free conversion with the last kick of the game.