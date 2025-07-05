Omagh contingent go ‘Beyond The Wall’

OMAGH Triathlon Club members were in action at the Strangford Lough-based Beyond the Wall sprint triathlon.

Results: Michael Holland – 01.14.30, Eddie Molloy – 01.15.33, Niamh Heaney – 01.18.20, Ciaran Breen – 01.22.59, Cathy Cunningham – 01.23.56, Laura Colhoun – 01.31.44, Mark Colhoun – 01.32.54, Gerard Turbitt – 01.33.46.

A massive congratulations to all those that placed in their categories today; to Cathy who placed first in her age group, to Eddie, Niamh and Gerard who finished second, and to Michael who finished third in his category.

Meanwhile, brothers, Ciaran and Conor Daly, were in Austria for Ironman Kärnten. The race began early in Lake Worthersee, and Ciaran completed the 3.8km swim in 01.20.59 with Conor emerging from the water after 01.28.31. Next up was the 180km cycle that takes the athletes around two laps over the stunning Carinthian landscape – Conor – 07.09.43, with Ciaran – 07.15.14. In the marathon through the city centre and along the same lake, Ciaran completed the two laps in 04.44.19 with Conor finishing in 04.50.16. Congratulations to Ciaran who completed the distance in 13.43.07 and to Conor who completed the event in 13.58.36.

Lucy McDermott and Gerard Turbitt were in Galway for the next round of the Triathlon National Series and the Aquabike National Championships.. Lucy completed the 750m swim in 14mins 35secs and finished the 20km bike in 42mins 29secs. She flew around the 5k run in 21mins 44secs, giving her a total time of 1hr 20mins 59secs and enough to win her category. Gerard was on for the Aquabike race that stood as this year’s National Championship Race. The swim was another 750m which GT powered round in 14mins 26secs. Gerard then jumped on the bike for the 20km cycle and finished it in 43mins 43secs. GT’s total time of 1hr 44secs was plenty for him to also grab first in his category, being crowned as National Champion once again.

Slightly closer to home was the inaugural Quarry Triathlon where a number of OTC members took part. The 750m swim was first and Conor Maguire set the pace in 11mins 30secs, with Jude Harkin hot on his heels in 11.32. Shane McGale was out next in 13.47, with Niamh Prevett in 15.12 and Laura Fitzpatrick in 15.33. Oliver Harkin completed the swim in 18.38 and Maeve Holland completed the swim in 18.51. Sharon Hurson was next out of the water in 21mins 51secs, with Meabh McConnell in 22.27 and Will Waters in 29.01. The 20km bike course was a rolling one and it was Conor who again came out in front with a time of 34.55. Jude completed the cycle in 35.06, Oliver in 40mins 37secs and Shane in 44.43. Maeve began the run after 46.19, with Laura completing the cycle in 46.40 and Meabh in 49.19. Will got round the 20k in 53.07, Niamh in 53.39, and Sharon in 1hr 23secs. Lastly the 5k run was an out-and-back course to take the competitors back to the finish line. Conor and Jude were out in front again with times of 18.13 and 19.28, with Oliver finishing in 20mins 46secs. McGale completed the 5k in 24.11, Laura in 24.48, and Maeve in 27.13. Will did the run in 31.03 and Meabh completed it in 31.08, with Sharon running a 33.12, and Niamh a 33.36. Conor and Jude shared the podium with second and third, respectively, and Laura topped her category whilst Niamh who came third in hers

Meanwhile, at the Metalman Swim Series on the West Coast, Cathy Cunningham and Niall McDermott chose the 2km swim option, with Cathy powering through the water in a time of 32mins 28secs, and Niall in 37mins 42secs. A larger group opted for the 3k swim and some fantastic times were put out across the board. Adrian McKinney was first from the club to emerge (and 9th overall) in a time of 42mins 19secs. Sean Gillespie and Damian O’Hagan were neck and neck with a sprint to the finish, finishing in 44.41 and 44.47 respectively. Eddie Molloy was next in a time of 49.43, with Sinead Donnelly finishing after 50mins 10secs. Laura Colhoun completed the 3k in 51.02, with Grainne O’Hagan in 51.54 and Jarlath Murphy emerging from the water after 51mins 57secs. Cathy finished in the top ten in the 2k, and took home the bragging rights for second place female. Also a huge well done to Adrian who won his category, and to Damian who got second in his.