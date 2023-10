Omagh 0-5 Steelstown 1-8

THERE was a noticeable gap between Omagh and Derry champions Steelstown at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Saturday in the Ulster Ladies Club Intermediate Championship, and it wasn’t just the six point advantage the visitors had at full time.

The St Enda’s were outbattled by the opponents, failing to get any grip on the game, and never had a chance to produce the type of quality that won them the Tyrone title.

Advertisement

Against the breeze, Omagh carried the early pressure to the four-in-a-row Derry senior champions but were caught at the back when Dara McKeever fired over the opening point on three minutes.

Danielle Browne made a fine stop to deny Orlaith McGeough before Emer Cunningham levelled with a free.

As the game entered the second quarter, a challenge from Omagh’s McNamee on McKeever resulted in a penalty, which was dispatched into the net by veteran Emma Doherty.

She added a point minutes later and from then until the end of the half Omagh were chasing the contest.

Aine Cunningham dropped over a point after her initial push towards goal was turned away by Steelstown’s Molly McBride, but the home side conceded a further two points to trail by six at the break.

The sides exchanged early second half points, McGeough finding the range and Cunningham from a free.

Collins then teed up McGeough, with Steelstown now leading by seven heading to the final quarter.

Advertisement

McBride made a superb stop as Sally McMenamin came in from the right but Omagh just couldn’t unlock the solid visiting defence often enough.

Cunningham cut the gap to six but with McNamee carded and McGeough hitting her third point, the task was too much for St Enda’s.

Cunningham wrapped up the scoring on the final whistle as the Omagh season came to a disappointing conclusion.

The focus for many of the squad is now on the Ulster Minor Club Championship next month.

THE SCORERS