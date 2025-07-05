Omagh Minor Ladies complete the double

Omagh 6-20 Donaghmore 5-9

OMAGH ladies secured the Minor Grade One double with a power-packed performance to deny a gallant Donaghmore side at Aghaloo in Tuesday evening’s Championship decider.

The two teams served up a final full of fine scores and lots of inventive play into the bargain. The St Enda’s carved out a 4-10 to 1-5 interval advantage and maintained a steady score rate during the course of the closing 30 minutes. The St Patrick’s, however, refused to throw in the towel and remained a potent attacking threat despite facing an uphill battle in terms of the scoreboard.

All six starting forwards got on the scoresheet for Omagh as captain and full-forward Emer Cunningham led the line in trail blazing fashion but there was good support from Emma Owens Duddy, Tori McMullan, Clodagh McCanny and team-mates.

Isabella Grimes and Aine O’Neill among others worked hard as Donaghmore tried to keep tabs on Omagh. St Patrick’s keeper Liza McDonnell distributed the ball well when clearing her lines to thwart some Omagh attacks. McDonnell was later utilised outfield and netted a brace of goals for good measure.

The teams settled into stride and St Enda’s defender Orlaith Leonard had several fast-paced runs to help set up early chances for the league winners. It was Donaghmore, though, that opened the goal returns through Aine O’Neill’s well-placed effort. Isabella Grimes had converted a free earlier for the St Patrick’s.

Emer Cunningham and Cara McCrory had Omagh points before two cleverly taken Cunningham points drew the teams level at 0-4 to 1-1.

Omagh then found a higher gear to establish daylight as Emma Owens Duddy pointed prior to an Emer Cunningham goal and a Cunningham free conversion. Eimear McGinn and Cara McCrory tagged on scores before Emma Owens Duddy struck for a second St Enda’s goal.

Clodagh McCanny netted a third Omagh goal following an Emer Cunningham point and Cunningham then side-stepped the Donaghmore defence before delivering a crisp goal finish on 25 minutes. Isabella Grimes pulled a few points back for Donaghmore but Omagh took a 4-10 to 1-5 lead into half-time.

Omagh increased their scoreboard leeway in the opening phases of the second half as Beth Gallogy, Emma Owens Duddy and Cunningham(0-2) landed points in quick succession.

St Enda midfielders Emma McCrossan and Beth Gallogy combined for Gallogy to slot home goal number five for her team on 42 minutes. Erin Teague and Cara McCrory got among the points to bolster the Omagh position but Grimes had a point brace for the St Patrick’s.

Lisa McDonnell fired in the first of her two goals as Donaghmore moved forward at pace, Erin Teague replying in kind before Hannah Donnelly drove in a further St Patrick’s goal. Donnelly and McDonnell added three-pointers but Cunningham and company kept Omagh well in command of the scoreboard.

Scorers

Omagh: Emer Cunningham (2-11, 3f), Emma Owens Duddy (1-3), Cara McCrory (0-3), Erin Teague (1-1), Beth Gallogy (1-1), Clodagh McCanny (1-0), Eimear McGinn (0-1)

Donaghmore: Hannah Donnelly (2-1), Liza McDonnell (2-0), Isabella Grimes (0-5, 5f), Aine O’Neill (1-1), Lena Casey and Eva Kelly (0-1 each)

Teams

Omagh: Anna Harper, Ciara McGinn, Una McCrory, Orlaith Leonard, Ava Falconer, Tori McMullan, Cliona O’Reilly, Beth Gallogy, Emma McCrossan, Cara McCrory, Clodagh McCanny, Eimear McGinn, Erin Teague, Emer Cunningham, Emma Owens Duddy. Subs: Aisling Kelly, Seana Strain, Sophie McCance, Lauren Murray, Niamh Doyle, Nieve Daly, Ava Heaney

Donaghmore:Liza McDonnell, Laura O’Callaghan, Annie McGarvey, Cara Kelly, Lucy Drayne, Catherine Clarke, Emily Drayne, Isabella Grimes, Sadhbh Quinn, Caoimhe Donaghy, Niamh Hetherington, Eva Kelly, Grace McAleer, Aine O’Neill, Emma Baird. Subs: Hannah Donnelly, Lena Casey, Marie-Claire Logan, Maeve Hamill

Referee: Brian McGinn, Killyclogher