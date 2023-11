An Clochan Liath 0-7 Omagh 1-9

Omagh Minors booked their place in the semi-final of the Ulster Ladies Club Championship on Sunday with a five point win at blustery Dungloe against a strong An Clochan Liath side.

Despite the difficult underfoot conditions, St Enda’s were impressive throughout with the entire backline keeping the hosts key attackers under check. Young goalkeeper Aine O’Reilly was also key to the victory.

Sally McMenamin impressed linking up play, while Aine Strain, Emer McCanny and player of the match Emma McCrossan helped carry Omagh through to the last four, although every member of that St Enda’s side played a part in what was a big win.

The tone was set within thirty seconds of the start when Emer Cunningham rattled home a goal, a fine throughball from Strain opening the Dungloe defence.

St Enda’s carried the biggest threat in the first half, with the slope and the breeze in their favour and the defence almost impossible to break down.

They tagged on four first quarter points, McCanny and Cunningham scoring two apiece before the hosts opened their account on 22 minutes, Ulitah Boyle on hand to steer over that first effort.

Omagh responded with a well worked Shauna McCrory point before Claire Diver and Mc Canny exchanged scores, again quick movement from Omagh causing Dungloe problems.

In the closing minutes of the half the hosts pressed for a goal but yet again a resolute defence pushed them though Elisha Boyle did steer over a long range point, the home side’s third of the contest.

Omagh were six ahead at the break but with the breeze at their backs An Clochan Liath would have felt confident on the turnaround. They started with intent. Alannagh O’Donnell closed in on O’Reilly’s goal only for the Omagh keeper to make a fine save. Ava Caulfield did register a pointed free for Dungloe.

Some trojan work from McCrossan, the McCannys, and Strain got Omagh up the park and Cunningham’s point got the visitors scoreboard moving again. By the end of the quarter St Enda’s led by seven, Cunningham tagging on a long range score after a couple of efforts dropped short.

Tara Kate Geoghan pulled a score back for Dungloe with ten minutes to go. As expected the home side threw everything at Omagh in a bid for a crucial goal.

Geoghan pointed two close range frees and O’Reilly made a couple of saves while there were some great tackles and outstanding defending to deny the Donegal champions. Omagh seen the game out and have home advantage now in the semi final against Lurgan from Cavan in a fortnight’s time.

The Scorers

An Clochan Liath

Tara Kate Geoghan (0-3), Ulitah Boyle, Elisha Boyle, Clare Diver and Ava Caulfield (0-1 each)

Omagh

Emer Cunningham (1-4), Emer McCanny (0-3), Shauna McCrory and Aine Cunningham (0-1 each)

The Teams

An Clochan Liath

Ellie McGarvey, Sarah O’Donnell, Ellie Ward, Eve Doherty, Aoife Mc Gee, Ava Caulfield, Clare Diver, Ulitah Boyle, Elisha Boyle, Millie Hanlon, Aoife Rodgers, Rhianna Mc Cready, Alannah O’Donnell, Tara Kate Geoghan, Emma Wallace. Subs: Ellie Boyle for Doherty, Toni Boyle for Hanlon.

Omagh

Aine O’Reilly, Ciara McGinn, Meabh Mc Glinchey, Cliona O’Reilly, Tori Mc Mullan, Sally Mc Menamin, Clodagh McCanny, Emer McCanny, Aine Strain, Eimear Mc Ginn, Aine Cunningham, Emma McCrossan, Una McCrory, Shauna McCrory, Emer Cunningham: Subs: Leah Swift for U McCrory, Cara McCrory for C O’Reilly.