OMAGH Ladies make their first excursion into the Ulster Minor Championship with a trek to Dungloe on Sunday to meet An Clochan Liath.

The Tyrone double winners face a stern challenge against the Donegal side who are under the guidance of ’92 All-Ireland winning forward Tony Boyle, who has overseen their development from Under-14 level up.

Their side is filled with players who will line out for the club’s senior side in next week’s Ulster Junior Final.

Advertisement

There’s similarities in the Omagh and Dungloe squads. The bulk of Aidy McCanny’s St Enda’s side also enjoyed success with the club senior squad as they clinched the Tyrone Intermediate title while many of the club’s under 16 champions will feature this Sunday too.

Omagh eventually got over the line in the Grade One Minor Championship this year after two final defeats on the trot in 2021 and 2022 to Carrickmore who reached two successive Ulster Finals, winning one.

Tyrone have a proud history in this Ulster Minor Club competition.

For several years Ulster have tried to encourage other provinces to organise a minor club series with the end goal an All- Ireland series. As yet that hasn’t happened but that does not take away from the competition within the nine counties.

An Clochan Liath/ Dungloe recently claimed another Donegal title, part of a prolonged period of dominance for them in the County, while the St Enda’s had a memorable week at the back end of July when they clinched the League and Championship double over Kildress.

The gap between County finals and the Ulster competition has been a big debate in Tyrone but for Omagh lack of match sharpness and fitness hasn’t been an issue with many of its squad in action for the club seniors and under-16s who also won the County Championship.

A handful of the Omagh squad are on the radar of Tyrone minor manager Darren McCann, among them former Under-14 county captain Emma McCrossan, as well as Eimear Cunningham, goalkeeper Aine O’Reilly and exciting defender Sally McMenamin.

Advertisement

Emer Mc Canny and Aine Strain have already tasted senior County football, an experience which could prove pivotal at the weekend.

Omagh face a tough ask if they are to progress to the last four. They are up against a very well organised Donegal side who will enjoy home advantage. The bulk of the Dungloe squad have already tasted home success at adult level against Tyrone opposition this year, beating Tyrone junior champions Coalisland after extra time enroute to the Ulster Final.

While some big club names are involved in the 2023 ,Minor Championship McCanny states that Omagh can only focus on this Sunday at Rosses Park.

“ We are well prepared and we head there well aware of just how good Dungloe are. This will be a real test for us. They have reached a Junior Final and are flying fit.

“ Our girls have just wrapped up their championships in Tyrone so there’s no worry about fitness despite the long gap between minor competitions. It’s a big game,” confirmed the Omagh manager who should have everyone available for selection for the trip West.